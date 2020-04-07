Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan in Government Buildings, Dublin, as the media is briefed on the latest measures Government Departments have introduced in response to Covid-19. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA Wire

The Board of Galway 2020 has announced a significant contraction of the programme, and temporary lay-offs in response to unprecedented challenges it has faced in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In consultation with its stakeholders - the European Commission, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Galway City Council, Galway County Council - the Board of Galway 2020 has contracted its programme and is implementing three-week temporary layoffs for all but a skeleton staff, effective from today.

The Board said it hopes a programme of events will take place later in the year and have begun communicating with partners whose projects will not be included in the scaled down programme.

It has also ended its contract with production company Artichoke.

Chairman of the Board, Arthur Lappin, said: “We are mindful of the mission which has underpinned Galway2 020 from its inception – to mount a programme that will celebrate the creativity for which Galway is renowned, to engage with communities throughout the City and the County in facilitating a strong and lasting cultural practice, and to lay the foundations for a sustainable legacy for cultural workers and communities long into the future.

"Circumstances arising from the Coronavirus emergency pose us significant new challenges, financial and temporal, which will inevitably give rise to undesired and painful alterations to our plans.

"We will exercise our responsibilities in a conscientious and effective manner within the resources and constraints imposed on us. It is important to state that decisions we take now are the only course of action we can responsibly take in the current circumstances.

"The Board of Galway 2020 will continue to consult with stakeholders in the coming weeks to make longer-term decisions in light of funding and timing constraints and will make a further public statement upon completion of that work”.

In response to the announcement, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said: “I know the work that has gone into planning a truly memorable and life enhancing European Capital of Culture for the public this year and I want to thank the Board and team at Galway 2020 for the huge contribution they have made to this," she said.

"I have seen first-hand on many occasions the depth of commitment and enthusiasm by the Board and team at Galway 2020, and I had the pleasure of also seeing the excitement of the people of Galway at the launch of the cultural programme last September.

"I share the disappointment of everyone that Galway 2020 will not proceed to the scale envisaged but I also know that the team and the cultural partners will do their utmost to deliver as much of the programme as possible when public health guidelines permit them to do so.

"I want to acknowledge and thank the Board and all the team at Galway 2020. I know that this has been a very difficult time and that some of the team, including Creative Director Helen Marriage and her colleagues at Artichoke, whose vision was leading Galway 2020 to a packed and unforgettable year, will not be part of the scaled down programme.

"All relevant State supports will be provided to the workers affected," she said.

"I and my Department will continue to support Galway 2020 and the cultural partners and look forward to the events that will bring us together again once it is safe for all in our communities to do so.”

Online Editors