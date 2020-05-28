| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Munster Football - Kerry's Princes of the Pigskin are in a class of their own

Kerry legend Jack O'Shea Expand

Close

Kerry legend Jack O'Shea

Kerry legend Jack O'Shea

SPORTSFILE

Kerry legend Jack O'Shea

Martin Breheny

Cork supporters won’t be happy, but we’re dealing in facts and they point to an overwhelming superiority for Kerry over their neighbours.

That's not forgetting the other four counties, all of whom produced excellent players too. They can’t be ignored which is why we include Declan Browne and John Galvin, a duo who have thrived in Kerry, Dublin, Tyrone or any other strong county.

Cork had many brilliant players since 1970, but when lined up against the numbers of their outstanding opposition from Kerry, the 14-4 split in the Kingdom’s favour stands any up to scrutiny.