From Netflix to fuel rations to switching banks - this week on The Indo Daily

Monday: Are Netflix's woes the start of a new viewing revolution? Netflix shares plunged more than 35pc in reaction to news that the streaming giant had lost over 200,000 subscribers in the first three months of the year. So what happened? Have we had enough of Netflix? And what's in the future?

Tuesday: Fuel crisis - why you could soon be rationing With shortages in global energy supplies and skyrocketing fuel bills here to stay, the Indo Daily finds out if we can each play a part in the fuel crisis fight

Wednesday: Madeleine McCann — The little girl lost in time and 15 years of heartbreak With the 15th anniversary of Madeleine's disappearance approaching, and a new ‘arguido’ or official suspect named last week, the Indo Daily revisits the events on the night she went missing and what followed, including her parents finding themselves under intense media scrutiny and police suspicion.

Thursday: From Space Exploration to a Twitter Takeover — Who is Elon Musk? Elon Musk is one of the world's richest men buoyed by family fortune, a shrewd business head, and space travel. But what else should we know? And what changes can we expect on Twitter?

Friday: Everything you need to know about switching from Ulster and KBC banks The clock is ticking before two big banking players – Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland – exit the market, but why is this move such a nightmare for their customers? The Indo Daily gets the low down on a ‘switching’ showdown.

Saturday: The Indo Daily Bonus - Spying on Sinn Féin - The double life of Denis Donaldson Denis Donaldson answered to former Sinn Féin leader, Gerry Adams, and was at the heart of the republican movement for 20 years. So, how did he manage to spy for so long for the British? The Belfast Telegraph's Political Editor Suzanne Breen tells us the full story.

