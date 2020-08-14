| 18.9°C Dublin

From hurling for the Dubs to big ball for the Cats via a senior Kilkenny crown - Shane Stapleton's unusual journey

Shane Stapleton, ex-Dublin hurler, Kilkenny senior championship winner with Dicksboro and Kilkenny footballer. Expand

THE most uncanny part of Shane Stapleton's sporting journey is his destination - Palmerstown.

That's the name of the area in Dicksboro where the GAA club grounds are situated, just two miles outside Kilkenny city.

On a normal day, it's about an hour and 20 minutes from Palmerstown in West Dublin, where Stapleton grew up, went to school and played hurling and football with St Patrick's until he moved to Kilkenny in 2016.

