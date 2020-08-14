From hurling for the Dubs to big ball for the Cats via a senior Kilkenny crown - Shane Stapleton's unusual journey

THE most uncanny part of Shane Stapleton's sporting journey is his destination - Palmerstown.

That's the name of the area in Dicksboro where the GAA club grounds are situated, just two miles outside Kilkenny city.

On a normal day, it's about an hour and 20 minutes from Palmerstown in West Dublin, where Stapleton grew up, went to school and played hurling and football with St Patrick's until he moved to Kilkenny in 2016.

If he doubted his life choices at any stage, such a freaky coincidence surely reaffirmed his decision.

"It was actually a few months after I joined before I realised the place is called Palmerstown," explains the former Dublin hurler/ current Kilkenny footballer.

"I thought that was crazy myself. It's a strange, strange coincidence."

Serendipity aside, Stapleton belongs to an exclusive club. He may well be alone in it.

Kilkenny senior medallist. Dublin hurler. Kilkenny footballer.

Read More

Now a teacher in St Canice's natonal school in Dicksboro, he was part of Anthony Daly's mid-reign Dublin squads and for two seasons, Ger Cunningham's.

As of 2017, however, he's also Kilkenny senior championship winner with Dicksboro.

And 'outsiders' with Kilkenny senior medals are rarer than hen's teeth.

There was Donie Collins, native of Castlehaven and later a Cork senior selector, who won his with James Stephens in 1981.

Also part of that squad was Nicky Cashin of Waterford, briefly a Déise selector under Michael Ryan in 2001.

More recently was Colin Furlong, from Ballyoughter in Wexford, who won two Kilkenny titles with O'Loughlin Gaels in 2001 and '03 having being stationed in the Marble City in 1997 with an Garda Síochána.

Adopted

Former Wexford footballer Jason Lawlor was also part of the O'Loughlin's panel in '03.

But other than that, they're aberrations. Dotted so sparsely around Kilkenny hurling history you've got to squint to spot them.

"I came at a time when Dicksboro had very good minor and Under-21 teams coming through," Stapleton recalls of his first season with his adopted club, when they captured the Tom Walsh Cup for the first time in 24 years with a victory over neighbours and rivals, James Stephens.

"And in 2017, everything just clicked. We won every game we played.

"We had huge momentum. It was an amazing year."

On top of that, Stapleton is now a Kilkenny senior footballer and as of last year, their vice-captain.

It's fair to say he didn't take it up to throw himself deeper into local custom.

"I'd actually tried to keep playing football with St Pat's and play hurling with Dicksboro, because the club football scene in Kilkenny wouldn't be hectic," he explains.

"I asked around and Christy Walsh (Kilkenny manager) got in touch. And I've loved it."

Hurling was where he first cut his inter-county teeth, however.

Stapleton was part of the Dublin Under-21 team that won the 2010 Leinster title, beating Wexford in Parnell Park in the final.

He scored three points that day for a team that also contained Peter Kelly, David Treacy and his then St Pat's clubmate, Liam Rushe.

Like Treacy, he tore his ACL between the Leinster final and the All-Ireland semi-final against Galway, but had one full season under Daly at senior grade in 2012, playing a handful of League games.

Recalled by Ger Cunningham in 2014, Stapleton freely admits he "didn't do enough".

"No regrets," he stresses. "I wasn't good enough."

Stapleton's migration story is a familiar one.

He met a girl from Kilkenny. They bought a site outside the city. He found a job in Dicksboro.

"Strictly speaking, the house we were building is in the parish of James Stephens," he explains. "But we had no ties to anyone.

"And Dicksboro couldn't have been more welcoming to me at the very start. There was a new management team that year as well, so the whole thing was a fresh setup.

"There wasn't any bother. They knew I'd hurled Under-21s with Dublin and I'd been on the panel for the seniors. So there was no issue."

Expand Close Shane Stapleton of Dicksboro strikes a free during the 2017 Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship Final against James Stephens. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Stapleton of Dicksboro strikes a free during the 2017 Kilkenny County Senior Hurling Championship Final against James Stephens. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

A polished free-taker, Stapleton hit 0-5 from placed balls in the 2017 county final, a five-point win in an eight-goal thriller with 'the village'.

As debut seasons go, his was pristine.

Last week, he scored ten points from frees against Graigue-Ballycallan in Group B of the Kilkenny SHC.

In between, he won two British Junior football championships with Kilkenny.

Which, he acknowledges, might not be everyone's idea of inter-county football but it has served Stapleton's dual urges these past three seasons.

In his first year, they played five games - all in the UK.

The routine was arduous.

Meeting at 6am in Kilkenny city, they'd to board the team bus for Dublin airport. They'd hop the Irish Sea, play their game and have a meal afterwards and make the return journey, often arriving back home close to midnight.

"You can't fault the lads in charge. They've huge dedication to try and improve Kilkenny football. The training is top class. We get well looked after by the county board," Stapleton explains.

"The standard of football is a bit different all right. It's not as prescriptive. There's not the same emphasis on possession.

"But it's something I really enjoy. You're free to try things. It's like being a kid again.

"The lads who are on the panel are very much into it.

"And there are footballers in Kilkenny," he stresses.

"There's just not much of a club scene unfortunately."

Genetic

Despite this, Mullinavat became the first club from Kilkenny to contest a Leinster final last year, beating Ballyboughal of Dublin and Laois side Rosenalli before they fell to Louth's Mattock Rangers in Drogheda.

Just as there's nothing in the flouride in the drinking water that makes Kilkenny people good hurlers, Stapleton says there's no genetic reason they can't produce a greater number of quality footballers.

"I'm involved in training the kids and the standard of Gaelic football between senior teams in primary school…the Kilkenny lads are every bit as good as the lads in Dublin at that age," he explains.

"And they really enjoy it. They really enjoy football. But it's just after primary school, there's a drop off. There's no incentive to keep playing.

"And hurling is king down here. It's hard to put into words. It's in the culture. It's in the DNA. It's a huge passion for everyone.

"You have kids coming into the classroom every morning with hurls in their hand. And it's great.

"Everyone is hugely invested in it," he adds. "There's no secret why Kilkenny have been so successful for so long."