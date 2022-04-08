From hospital crowding to Dublin Airport delays to Jay Bourke's debts - listen back to this week's episodes of The Indo Daily

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Monday: Creaking under Covid — Is Ireland's healthcare system on the brink of collapse? There's a shortage of beds, long waiting lists, and a drop in staff morale. So, is it time the government revisit restrictions, or must we simply learn to live with Covid?

Tuesday: Russian Roulette – will Ireland have to ration its gas supply? As more details unfold regarding civilian killings in Ukraine, Europe's leaders want additional sanctions imposed on Russia. With Putin also threatening to cut off gas supplies unless paid in Roubles, what impact this will have on Ireland?

Wednesday: Terminal turmoil — the Dublin Airport delays and how to beat the queues After massive delays at security led to missed planes and warnings to arrive over 3 hours early, The Indo Daily finds out what's happening at Ireland's busiest airport and what you should do if you're heading away over Easter.

Thursday: Data Dispute – Killer Graham Dwyer’s bid for freedom Graham Dwyer has been in prison since 2013 but has never admitted to killing Elaine O’Hara. Now his bid for freedom has been boosted by a European court ruling which questions the gathering of phone evidence that was key to his conviction. This episode explores whether the convicted murderer will walk free and if the ruling will open the floodgates for other criminal cases too.

Friday: Jay Bourke on his mountain of debts — 'Goldman Sachs are a giant bloodsucking squid' Jay Bourke once had pub and restaurant interests employing more than 1,000 people; now he has total debts of €13.7m, and has been unsuccessful in writing off a €12.2m debt. From burger joints, restaurants, and bars to possible bankruptcy – where did it go wrong for the well-known businessman?

Jay Bourke on his mountain of debts — "Goldman Sachs are a giant bloodsucking squid"

