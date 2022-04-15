From fast fashion to Marine Le Pen to the Kinahans - listen back to this week's episodes of The Indo Daily

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Monday: Off trend — Is fast fashion about to go out of style? As a new strategy is launched by EU to crack down on “fast fashion”, we're joined by Anne-Marie Tomchak to look at what it is, and how it is ravaging communities and the environment globally.

Tuesday: Ooh la la – What a Marine Le Pen win would mean for Ireland and the EU. France’s presidential election is down to a two-way battle between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. Is it 'fini' for France in the EU if far-right Eurosceptic Le Pen is victorious? The Indo Daily finds out.

Wednesday: America's Most Wanted – Are the Kinahans out for the count? With police closing in on the Dapper Don Christy Kinahan and his sons, is the end in sight for the Dublin gang that went global. But will a massive reward and unprecedented sanctions be enough to bring them down?

Thursday: Partygate fines - Is it time for Boris Johnson to resign? Marie McArdle from Newry had to watch from afar as her mother died alone from Covid in hospital, while Downing Street hosted garden parties. This week, Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, were all fined over the lockdown parties. What does this mean for the Conservative Party and how will this instability within the UK government affect Ireland?

Friday: For Peat's Sake! What turf wars, the carbon tax, and other household hikes mean for you

The cost-of-living crisis is here for the long haul, with the latest energy row concerning the impending increase in the carbon tax and the sale of a sod of turf. The Indo Daily finds out more. Host: Siobhán Maguire. Guests: Danny Healy-Rae and Austin Hughes