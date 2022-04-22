From Catriona Carey to Johnny Depp to MTK - this week's episodes of The Indo Daily

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Monday - The Indo Daily Select: Catriona Carey, the former Irish hockey player under investigation for fraud We take a look back at the woman behind the accusations and who has previously been convicted of theft and fraud.

Tuesday - The Indo Daily Select: The rise and fall of the billionaire Mansfield dynasty When Jim Mansfield Jr was found not guilty of conspiring to falsely imprison and guilty of perverting the course of justice, it was just the latest chapter in the remarkable saga of the Mansfield family. We take a look at the a property empire worth €1.6bn, glamourous lifestyles, hotels and court cases.

Wednesday - Putin's Last Stand? What the 'Battle of Donbas' means for Ukraine The eastern cities of Ukraine have borne the brunt of the attack since the beginning of the Russian invasion, but this has changed with powerful air strikes on Lviv killing innocent civilians. War crimes and genocide now dominate the narrative as Ukraine vows to fight on in this latest phase, the battle for Donbas.

Thursday - Scenes from a Marriage: Why Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard After losing his case against the publishers of The Sun in the UK in 2020, Mr Depp is now suing his ex-wife in the US in a second libel case. Why is he doing this and what have we learned from this very public court row?

Friday - Blow by blow: Nicola Tallant on the demise of the Kinahan's boxing empire MTK Global said this week it will cease operations, although it maintained that Kinahan’s involvement with the company ended in 2017. Sunday World Investigations Editor Nicola Tallant joins host Fionnán Sheahan to examine the gang's failed attempts to use boxing to legitimise their reputation.