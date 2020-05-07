Four-team Aviva tournament, socially distant training and testing costs an issue - new details emerge in LOI plan

Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers could be involved in a summer tournament at the Aviva Stadium behind closed doors. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

League of Ireland players would have to continue socially distancing in training with an exception permitted for the 90 minutes of matches, according to plans that have been discussed arising from talks between the FAI and HSE officials.

A four team tournament involving European qualifiers Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians has emerged as a possible experiment for a return to play in the summer - with the logistics of hosting it in the Aviva Stadium being considered.

But there remains a distinct lack of certainty about the viability of any behind closed doors proposals due to the continued absence of details of the financial package that is supposed to make it feasible.

The cost from a health perspective has been highlighted by a quote in excess of €50k for a test of every player and official in the Premier and First Divisions.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.

It is unclear where those funds would come from.

The FAI are waiting on the confirmation of support from FIFA and, while there remains an expectation that compensation will be forthcoming, the terms and conditions are yet to be brought to the table.

It leaves a question mark over the continued attempts to plot a route back in 2020 - but Dundalk boss Vinny Perth has argued that it could set the game in the country back by 20 years if a season was lost.

The latest scenario pitched for a comeback involves the European qualifiers resuming first in a summer event.

In the timeline that has been floated from the top, it would be scheduled for the end of July or early August - in line with UEFA's current calendar for European club competitions - with the resumption of regular league activity geared towards September, with designated regional hubs preferred to each club hosting their own matches unless there is a change in health recommendations.

Interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn said on Wednesday that the FAI were engaged with government health officials to clarify what the dates and the details laid out in the roadmap towards easing the restrictions meant for their sport.

He was speaking in the context of League of Ireland players whose livelihoods depend on it, but an FAI statement has confirmed that a submission has also been made to Sport Ireland seeking clarity on conditions around the return of amateur adult and underage football.

Abbotstown is advising all affiliates to 'postpone any decisions on a return to training or football until after the FAI concludes these talks with Sport Ireland and HSE officials.'

Early feedback relayed to those involved in talks around the LOI has indicated that for the foreseeable future, the 90 minutes of the match would be the only stage of a team's working week where contact was permitted.

Some managers have been made aware of these proposals and suggested they would be able to modify training sessions.

While the wait for FIFA details goes on, there are other financial stumbling blocks to overcome even though a plan to share grounds is intended to reduce the bill for Covid-19 related upgrades.

The cost of testing is just one headache. Another problem is that raising income from streaming is complicated by the FAI's deal with Trackchamp which sees games shown on overseas betting sites.

There are also existing TV deals with RTE Sport and eir Sport that would have to be addressed before negotiating fresh deals.

One of the angles in creating a new competition involving the European clubs is that it wouldn't be tied up with the terms of those contracts and would therefore offer fundraising potential.

Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Derry officials have spoken positively about exploring the behind closed doors angles.

Sceptical clubs reliant on gate income and fundraising have cast doubt over the sense in aiming to return this year.

But those sides who are in favour of trying behind closed doors options will argue that waiting until 2021 is a risk because Covid-19 may still be an obstacle then.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's commitment that unemployment and wage subsidy payments will continue beyond June is welcome for entities who have not laid off their employees.

Those clubs with higher wage bills that are continuing to pay full-time employees could suddenly become the most vulnerable if the 2020 season is shelved - Perth said 50 jobs are at stake at Dundalk.

"We're very early to be dismissing trying anything," Perth told Off The Ball, voicing his frustration with negative comments from St Patrick's Athletic president Tom O'Mahony about closed doors games. "We have to protect the jobs and protect the industry. There's no money tree in Dundalk, despite what people tell you.

"We have to be careful that we don't lose the hard work that has gone on over 20 years. Once the HSE guidelines allow it, let's be seen to try and do something."

The potential for wrangling around monies owed to players is an outcome that the authorities are keen to avoid and FAI officials feel it would be premature to make an irreversible call.

Online Editors