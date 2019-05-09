The auction season continues to get busier, albeit at a steadier pace than recent years. This week sees a number of smaller properties go to auction in the Leinster region.

The auction season continues to get busier, albeit at a steadier pace than recent years. This week sees a number of smaller properties go to auction in the Leinster region.

Four handy-sized properties in Leinster up for sale with prices from €200,000

The auction season continues to get busier, albeit at a steadier pace than recent years. This week sees a number of smaller properties go to auction in the Leinster region.

First up is a 31ac parcel of ground at Boherboy, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow. It comes to auction on Thursday with a guide price of €450,000.

Located 1km from Dunlavin and 15km from Naas the place is made up of prime elevated land. In a sale handled by Coonans of Maynooth the property will be sold in an entire or in number of divisions.

The sale includes a yard and a derelict house with full planning permission for re-development. The excellent road frontage with both lots gives the property great potential as a residential holding.

At auction the place will be offered in lots with the house and yard on 24.5ac making up one lot, a parcel of 6.5ac the other while the entire will also be offered.

The sale takes place this Thursday, May 9 at 3pm at Lawlors Hotel, Naas.

Dunshaughlin auction

Padraig Sherry of Sherry FitzGerald Sherry is handling the auction of 25ac of Dunshaughlin land this Friday. The tillage ground is guided at €375,000.

With road frontage of 500m on to two roads the non-residential farm is located off the old N3 about 4km from Dunshaughlin, 6km from Ratoath, 9km from Dunboyne and 28km from Dublin city centre.

The lands are all in tillage and laid out in four nice divisions bounded by mature hedge rows, while farmyard facilities include a three-column hay barn, a lean-to, cattle crush and a collection yard.

The ground is currently let on a con-area agreement and sown with a crop of spring barley. Vacant possession will be granted seven days after the harvest is completed and straw bales are removed from the land.

The auction takes place this Friday, May 10 at 3pm at Dunboyne Castle, Co Meath.

TRIM AUCTION

A 54ac property with a derelict farmhouse located at Blackshade, Longwood in Co Meath is coming to auction next week and guided by Coonans at €450,000.

The lands are about 12km from Trim and 5km from Longwood in a rural setting on a quiet country road. With dual frontage to the public road they have easy access to Enfield and the M4 (Dublin-Galway) motorway.

The holding includes an intact but derelict residence and a range of outhouses that includes a haybarn used as a cattle shed.

The place will be sold by public auction on Thursday, May 16 in the Glenroyal Hotel Maynooth Co. Kildare at 3 pm.

Site Potential

Staying in Co Meath Thomas Potterton is selling a 25ac parcel of ground at Kildalkey and guiding it pre-auction at €8,000 to €10,000/ac.

Located on the edge of the village, the property is 8km from Athboy and Trim and not far from the new Kildalkey school.

The holding is all in one field with frontage on to the Athboy road. The elevated ground has good hedging and there is a derelict outhouse with some lovely old cut stone.

Mr Potterton says the property has site potential, subject to planning.

It will be sold at auction at The Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Tuesday, May 21.

Indo Farming