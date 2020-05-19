Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny back in the swing of things as golf clubs reopen

Former Taoiseach and honary member of Castlebar Golf Club, Enda Kenny alongside his son Ferdia pictured with men's captain Tom Martyn

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has gotten back into the swing of things as golf clubs reopened yesterday under Phase One of leaving lockdown.

The Mayo man took to the fairways of Castlebar Golf Club yesterday to play a few holes, along with his son Ferdia.

Under Phase One of the Government's roadmap for reopening society and business, some outdoor sporting facilities like gold clubs and tennis courts were allowed to reopen yesterday.

The Mayo man has formerly been an honorary member of the K Club, a life member of Ballinrobe Golf Club and a captain/guest at Kilkenny’s Mount Juliet, as well as being an honorary member at his local Castlebar Golf Club.

Social distancing of at least two metres is still required, however, and there is a maximum limit of four people allowed to congregate together per group.

According to a tweet by Castlebar Golf Club, the former Fine Gael leader followed the restrictions while on the course with the club's men's captain Tom Martyn.

