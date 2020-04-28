



How testing regime is not picking up 'hidden' virus cases

Hidden cases of coronavirus infection are not being picked up because the current testing regime is not yet broad enough, it emerged yesterday.

Kingston Mills, professor of experimental immunology in Trinity College, said that testing is not detecting many people with asymptomatic infection, where a person has the virus but no symptoms.

These asymptomatic cases account for a significant number of people who get the infection, he added. "They are being missed. An asymptomatic person can pass it to on another person," he said.

"Some of studies in Iceland, Germany and California suggest they account for between 25pc and 50pc of all cases."

Low-tech changes ‘can reduce airborne Covid-19 spread in emergency hospitals’

Simple, low-tech modifications can reduce the airborne spread of coronavirus in emergency Covid-19 hospitals, researchers say.

They suggest low-cost ventilation designs and configuration of wards can reduce the dispersal of airborne virus in emergency hospitals converted from large open spaces.

The University of Cambridge scientists say large air-conditioned halls tend to have top-down air-conditioning, which creates turbulent flows that can mix and spread droplets containing the virus very widely.

In this setting, it may take over 20 minutes to dilute the concentration of smaller droplets produced in a cough to below a tenth of their original density.

According to the researchers, this is enough time for droplets to travel beyond 20 metres, putting healthcare professionals in particular at risk as they move about through them.

Shortfall of 1.5 million eggs a day due to avian flu outbreak

Eggs are being imported to meet demand because of a shortfall of 1.5 million eggs a day due to an outbreak of avian flu in Ireland.

One supplier has warned it could take a year before production levels recover.

Supermarkets, which are already experiencing increased demand for eggs during the coronavirus lockdown, have said they are experiencing some "supply issues".

However, the Irish Egg Association, which represents the main egg-packing companies in Ireland, last night revealed to the Irish Independent that eggs are now being imported to meet the shortfall.

It said the drop in egg production is estimated to be between 10pc and 15pc, although it could be even higher as “this is an evolving situation”.

One supplier has said there is now a daily shortfall of 1.5 million Irish eggs.

Global aviation will be slow to recover post-coronavirus, says Boeing CEO

The impact of coronavirus on the aircraft manufacturing industry will be felt for years, Boeing’s chief executive has said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen widespread reductions in air travel with airlines parking 2,800 jets.

Boeing was in trouble before the coronavirus outbreak with its best-selling jet, the 737 Max, grounded after two crashes killed 346 people.

Speaking to shareholders on Monday, David Calhoun said: “We are in an unpredictable and fast-changing environment, and it is difficult to estimate when the situation will stabilise."





Trump Twitter tirade over criticism of his work ethic

US President Donald Trump's first tweet came unusually late, popping up a few minutes after noon - hours behind schedule for a president who is often awake and tweeting as the sun rises.

US President Donald Trump's first tweet came unusually late, popping up a few minutes after noon - hours behind schedule for a president who is often awake and tweeting as the sun rises.

"Happy Birthday to Melania, our great First Lady!" Trump tweeted at 12.06pm.

The celebratory tweet kicked off a long day of tweeting and retweeting that ramped up at around 2pm when Trump observed, in response to a recent 'New York Times' article, that those who know him regard him as "the hardest working President in history".

Over the next seven hours or so, Trump took aim at everything and anyone he could, unleashing a barrage of more than 30 tweets and retweets that targeted media outlets, high-profile commentators, and Democrats.

Lockdown extended for another two weeks for the vast majority

The national lockdown will be extended for another two weeks for the vast majority of people when the current quarantine period ends after the bank holiday weekend.

The Government will announce the extension on Friday while also outlining a roadmap for lifting social-distancing restrictions over the coming months.

The only easing of working restrictions from May 5 being considered is for those who work outdoors, such as construction workers and gardeners.

Over-70s who have been asked to cocoon will be told they can exercise once a day as long as they take social-distancing precautions.

Austria loosens lockdown further, allowing gatherings of up to 10 people

Austria is loosening its general lockdown rules by allowing gatherings of up to 10 people, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Tuesday.

The rules, which include guidance that the public only leave their homes for a limited number of reasons including shopping or exercise, are due to expire on April 30. Anschober told a news conference there was no need to extend them.

Some 3.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 210,263 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

