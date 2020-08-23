Flynn soars as Passage rip up script to edge out 'Sion' for Déise final place

KILKENNY legend Michael Walsh jumped for joy having watched Passage rip up the script yet again to pip an Austin Gleeson-inspired Mount Sion for a place in the Waterford SHC decider.

The hurlers from the small fishing village have a habit of upsetting the odds and they did so once more with a spectacular team performance led by towering full-forward Liam Flynn, who shot five points from play yesterday at a sun-kissed Walsh Park.

The sides were level at the first water break, 1-4 to 0-7, with former Waterford panellist Stephen Roche firing a goal for Mount Sion but the city side played second fiddle until the half-time whistle with Passage firing over long-distance scores at will to lead by 0-17 to 1-6.

Thundered

The 2016 Hurler of the Year Gleeson had been a peripheral figure against the wind with Callum O’Neill keeping close tabs on him but he thundered into it upon the resumption as John Meaney’s Mount Sion side, fresh from their surprise quarter-final defeat of De La Salle, chipped away at the deficit.

They were five down at the second water break, 0-24 to 1-15, with his brilliance almost completing a miraculous comeback but super sub John Whitty came up trumps as Walsh’s valiant Passage side held on.

They may not have been touted as title contenders with Walsh admitting that “it was going nowhere” earlier in the season but he has worked the oracle as they moved 60 minutes away from a second Waterford SHC crown.

“It’s a long time since I’ve been as proud as this,” a beaming Walsh said. “We’re in a county final and it’s incredible really. I’m just thrilled. I didn’t expect this and nobody did.

“I’m just incredibly thrilled by the attitude of the players. People were saying that Passage are a hard-working team and they are, but they have hurlers as well and that’s important to point out.”

The game that had everything – except spectators – started with Roche pouncing on a defensive error to raise a green flag in the fifth minute but Mikey Cummins’ accuracy and Flynn’s aerial dominance quickly had Passage level.

A lot of attention centred on Gleeson with the Waterford star sent off in his last two club games but he struggled to have any impact in the opening half – apart from rifling the post with a goal attempt.

Passage made hay with the breeze and were happy to take points from distance while varying the ball into attack with Flynn and Stephen Lynch – who later limped off and would be a huge loss if missing next week’s final – on fire up front as they outscored Mount Sion 0-10 to 0-2 in the second quarter.

They couldn’t miss, with great scores from Cummins, Owen Connors, Killian Fitzgerald, Jason Roche and Flynn helping them into an eight-point lead.

Gleeson led the fightback with four second-half points but Whitty was working wonders at the other end having scored a point just seconds after his blood sub introduction before firing another two just minutes after being officially brought into the fray.

Gleeson sent over a huge point from inside his own ’45 and another sensational score after an epic solo run while Martin ‘Blondie’ O’Neill kept them in touch from placed balls as they really made Passage sweat but Gleeson is likely to regret his goal attempt in the 61st minute having been hauled down for a 21-yard free.

They only trailed by two points at the time, 0-25 to 1-20, and time was still on their side as referee Tom Mansfield let play slip into the 66th minute but the wind was knocked out of their sails when his effort was saved and it was Passage who eventually survived.

Their reward is not an enviable one with Walsh admitting that “mission impossible” awaits them next Sunday against a seven-in-a-row-chasing Ballygunner side, although Passage were the last Waterford side to turn the city giants over when surprisingly landing their maiden county title in 2013.

“I know we’re going to be underdogs like we have been all year. We have to get ready now next week for the mission impossible task but we’ll go at it again, we’ll get ready during the week and we’ll give it a right go,” Walsh said.

SCORERS – Passage: M Cummins 0-9 (7f); L Flynn 0-5; K Fitzgerald 0-4; J Whitty 0-3; O Connors 0-2; G Cullinane, A Roche, J Roche 0-1 each. Mount Sion: MB O’Neill 0-11 (10f, 0-1 ‘65); A Gleeson 0-4; S Roche 1-1; MF O’Neill 0-2; M Gaffney, J Gleeson, L O’Brien 0-1 each.

PASSAGE – E Lynch; D Jones, N Connors, Ciarán O’Neill; Callum O’Neill, A Roche, D Lynch; G Cullinane, J Roche; K Fitzgerald, O Connors, P Flynn; S Lynch, L Flynn, M Cummins.

Subs: J Whitty for P Flynn blood sub (40), P Flynn for Whitty (42), Whitty for S Lynch inj (43), T Connors for P Flynn (51).

MOUNT SION – I O’Regan; PJ Fanning, M Dakin, S O’Neill; MF O’Neill, L O’Brien, P Penkert; J Gleeson, O Whelan; MB O’Neill, A Gleeson, E McGrath; A Kirwan, S Roche, M Gaffney.

Subs: J Meaney for Gaffney inj (16), D Power for J Gleeson (38), B Frisby for Fanning (40).

REF – T Mansfield (Affane/Cappoquin)

