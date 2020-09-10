Fine Gael want to hold Dáil votes in Gaiety Theatre and Shelbourne Hotel

Fine Gael Minister of State Brendan Griffin said his party felt the Dublin Convention Centre “is most inconvenient and unproductive” for Dáil sittings. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Dáil votes could be held in the Gaiety Theatre or in the Shelbourne Hotel, under plans being proposed by Fine Gael.

In a submission to the Oireachtas Business Committee, Fine Gael Minister of State Brendan Griffin said his party felt the Dublin Convention Centre “is most inconvenient and unproductive” for Dáil sittings.

Mr Griffin asked the committee if the Seanad chamber could be also be used for Dáil votes.

“This failing, have we looked at other nearby facilities for voting days such as the Shelbourne Hotel Function Room, Gaiety Theatre or Mansion House?” he added.

The minister’s suggestion follows on going criticisms by politicians of holding Dáil sittings the Convention Centre on the banks of the River Liffey.

In Sinn Féin’s submission to the committee, the party said the “current optics” of TDs debating in a “widely spaced out” Convention Centre is in “stark contrast to other sections of society namely - schools, factory and other workplace settings”.

“The general public have rightfully been asking questions for some time now on why there seems to be a different environment for politicians to conduct their work as opposed to other workers,” the party added.

Sinn Fein said public health advice is “ordinarily extremely important” to follow as closely as possible “to secure a common public approach”.

However, the party added that a “balance must be found to recognise the essential legislative requirements of the Dáil and to allow our democracy to function and represent the public view”.

Sinn Féin suggested that one metre social distancing could be introduced in the Dáil chamber when two metres was not possible so as to allow TDs debate in Leinster House.

They said masks should be worn at all times in the Leinster House campus and during Dáil sittings when not speaking.

The Rural Independents Group said they “passionately believe” social distancing measures can be implemented in Leinster House to allow all Dáil sittings to take place.

The group led by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said holding Dáil sittings in the Convention Centre is “completely wrong, grossly extravagant and blatantly wasteful of taxpayers’ money”.

The said the hearings are creating a “damaging impression and undermining the spirit of the public’s sacrifices during Covid-19”.

The group said the option of holding Dáil sittings on a Saturday should be considered if they could not be safely held during weekdays.

Online Editors