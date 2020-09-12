Fine Gael councillor facing High Court battle with his own local authority over alleged waste breaches

A FINE Gael councillor in Waterford is facing a High Court legal battle with his own local authority over alleged breaches of waste management laws.

Declan Doocey, a councillor in Lismore and a former mayor of Waterford, runs a collection service for waste farm plastics in Waterford county and the surrounding areas.

Waterford City and County Council is alleging breaches of sections 57 and 58 of the Waste Management Acts. This relates to holding, recovery or disposal of waste in a manner that causes or is likely to cause environmental pollution.

The local authority is being represented by Mason, Hayes and Curran, while Mr Doocey has retained the services of Patrick J O’Meara and Co.

Mr Doocey denies wrongdoing. He told the Sunday Independent that China’s environmental crackdown in recent years had resulted in a collapse in the exporting of plastic waste to the country.

“The Chinese market collapsed in 2017 and it has had an awful knock-on effect on exporting plastic,” he said. “The council, because of my position, played hardball with me.”

He said he has evidence to show he had sought to remedy the issue in recent years and said he was confident he would clear his name.

He has run the company with his wife since 1999. Mr Doocey was elected a Fine Gael councillor in the county in 2004 and served as mayor in 2018.

In a statement, the local authority said: “In July 2020, Waterford City and County Council through its solicitors Mason Hayes and Curran commenced High Court proceedings pursuant to sections 57 and 58 of the Waste Management Acts 1996 -2011 as against Declan Doocey of Ballinraha, Lismore, Co Waterford.

“As the proceedings are currently before the High Court, Waterford City and County Council will not be commenting any further on the matter at the present time.”

Online Editors