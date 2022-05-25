Evening news: Wife of alleged victim of attack by Fine Gael senator gives evidence; and Workman who banged head in toilet loses €60,000 claim

Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie
A woman whose husband was allegedly attacked by a Fine Gael politician after a night out has told his assault trial that he was “covered in blood” afterwards.
The Garda chief has defended the policing response to the violence that broke out in Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon. One man was arrested and another hospitalised following a number of fights involving several men in Terminal 1.
A Co Kilkenny family say they have kept their feet firmly on the ground since finding out they won a massive Lotto jackpot of €8,508,720.
A six foot five inches tall workman, who banged his head when he forgot to duck as he left a private cubicle in a work loo, has lost a €60,000 damages claim for personal injuries against a former employer.
Three developers are taking High Court challenges over a local authority’s new development plan after it rezoned residential lands for other uses.
The Dáil has heard allegations that British military intelligence directed its agents, including a serving British soldier, to assassinate an elected representative in Donegal 31 years ago.
A Judge has granted a liquor licence for next month's rock concerts at Dublin's Malahide Castle, but gardaí must allocate extra foot patrols in the locality.
A father of five has admitted assaulting a woman who was subsequently handed a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old daughter.
A woman who claimed she injured her buttock, back and abdomen when she hit the ground, having fallen from a defective chair in Supermacs, has won her case for damages despite CCTV showing she did not impact the ground during the incident.
The High Court has granted an injunction preventing former billionaire Sean Quinn from trespassing at a quarry and cement plant in Co Cavan.
A Fianna Fáil senator has jokingly offered his campaign caravan as accommodation to politicians who can’t find hotel rooms in Dublin.
The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating a breach of data by the PSNI, who have alerted 152 individuals — both loyalist and republican — that their information has been wrongly passed to US law enforcement.
It is “inevitable” that there will be an outbreak of monkeypox in Ireland, an infectious disease expert has said.