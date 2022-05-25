Evening news: Wife of alleged victim of attack by Fine Gael senator gives evidence; and Workman who banged head in toilet loses €60,000 claim

Here are some of this evening's top news stories on Independent.ie

‘He was covered in blood’ – wife of alleged victim of attack by Fine Gael senator tells trial



A woman whose husband was allegedly attacked by a Fine Gael politician after a night out has told his assault trial that he was “covered in blood” afterwards.

Garda chief and Justice Minister both defend policing response to violent Dublin Airport incident

The Garda chief has defended the policing response to the violence that broke out in Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon. One man was arrested and another hospitalised following a number of fights involving several men in Terminal 1.

Lotto winners claim €8.5m: ‘We are an incredibly level-headed family and this win won’t affect us one bit’

A Co Kilkenny family say they have kept their feet firmly on the ground since finding out they won a massive Lotto jackpot of €8,508,720.

Workman who banged his head as he left toilet cubicle loses €60,000 damages claim

A six foot five inches tall workman, who banged his head when he forgot to duck as he left a private cubicle in a work loo, has lost a €60,000 damages claim for personal injuries against a former employer.

Developers take High Court action after council’s development plan rezones residential land for other uses

Three developers are taking High Court challenges over a local authority’s new development plan after it rezoned residential lands for other uses.

British secret service ordered killing of Sinn Féin councillor, TD tells Dáil

The Dáil has heard allegations that British military intelligence directed its agents, including a serving British soldier, to assassinate an elected representative in Donegal 31 years ago.

Judge grants liquor licence for Malahide Castle concerts - but gardaí must allocate extra foot patrols

A Judge has granted a liquor licence for next month's rock concerts at Dublin's Malahide Castle, but gardaí must allocate extra foot patrols in the locality.

Father of Santina Cawley pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend who murdered his child

A father of five has admitted assaulting a woman who was subsequently handed a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old daughter.

Woman awarded €16,400 in fall from defective chair in Supermacs

A woman who claimed she injured her buttock, back and abdomen when she hit the ground, having fallen from a defective chair in Supermacs, has won her case for damages despite CCTV showing she did not impact the ground during the incident.

WATCH: Basketball coach gives emotional speech on mass shootings and storms out of press conference

High Court orders former billionaire Sean Quinn not to trespass at quarry and cement plant

The High Court has granted an injunction preventing former billionaire Sean Quinn from trespassing at a quarry and cement plant in Co Cavan.

‘Bring your own candle!’ – senator offers his caravan for TDs to sleep in if they can’t get hotel

A Fianna Fáil senator has jokingly offered his campaign caravan as accommodation to politicians who can’t find hotel rooms in Dublin.

Information Commissioner investigating after PSNI wrongly shares data with US law enforcement

The Information Commissioner’s Office is investigating a breach of data by the PSNI, who have alerted 152 individuals — both loyalist and republican — that their information has been wrongly passed to US law enforcement.

Monkeypox outbreak ‘inevitable’ in Ireland, says infectious disease expert

It is “inevitable” that there will be an outbreak of monkeypox in Ireland, an infectious disease expert has said.