Evening news: Widow, 83, whose husband of 66 years left her nothing in will wins fight for share of €1.3m estate; RTÉ top 10 earners revealed

RTÉ Radio One star and Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy remains the top earner in the broadcaster as they released their details of their highest paid stars.
An 83-year-old widow whose husband of 66 years left her out of his will has won a High Court fight for a share of an estate worth more than £1 million.
A man who left threatening messages on his ex-partner's phone in 3,800 calls made from prison has been handed a three-year prison sentence.
A friend of pensioner Chrissie Treacy encouraged her to move into a retirement home "for her safety" before the 76-year-old was run over by a teleporter driven by her nephew Michael Scott, who denies her murder, a court has heard.
Barry Keoghan is set to lean into the Irish heritage of Billy the Kid when he depicts the infamous cowboy in an upcoming role.