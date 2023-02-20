Evening news: Virgin Media suffers suspected hack as broadcasting on certain channels affected; €200 bonus payment for pensioners, carers and people with disabilities to ease cost of living crisis

Virgin Media suffers suspected hack as broadcasting on certain channels affected

Virgin Media has been the victim of a suspected hacking attack that will affect scheduled programming on some of its channels.

€200 bonus payment for pensioners, carers and people with disabilities to ease cost of living crisis

All social welfare recipients will receive a €200 bonus payment under a fresh round of cost of living supports agreed by the Government set to total €1.25bn.

Watch: Garda injured after being hit by ‘missile’ in large-scale disorder in Dublin

Barry Keoghan promises to drop in to old school after Bafta win

Barry Keoghan has promised to drop in to his old school in Dublin after winning a Bafta film award.

Turkey and Syria rocked by two more earthquakes

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead.

2022 ‘most violent year in a decade’ for LGBTI people in Europe

The number of violent incidents that affected members of the LGBTI community in Europe and Central Asia last year was the highest over the last decade, new research has found.

Stephen Silver described account of garda shooting as ‘lies, absolute bulls***’, court hears

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering a garda with his own gun, described an account of the shooting given by the man who was with him on the night as “lies, absolute bulls***”, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Prospect of Joe Biden visit to Ireland rising along with hopes for solution to Protocol row

A trip to Ireland this year by US president Joe Biden is confidently expected by Government sources.,































































