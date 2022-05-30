Evening news: Victim of Midlands gang rape says 'I will never be the same person'; and 150 Irish people stuck in Greece as flights cancelled

Eduardo Dias Ferreira Filho (24) of Riverview, Kilbeggan; Ethan Nikolaou (23) of Brosna Park, Kilbeggan; Marcos Vinicius De Silva Umbelino (22) of Riverview, Kilbeggan; and Gabriel Gomes Da Rocha (24) of Mount Armstrong, Rahan, Tullamore. Pictures: Collins

'I will never be the same person again’: victim of Midlands gang rape



A young woman who was repeatedly gang raped and sexually assaulted by five men in the Midlands has told four of her attackers that what they did “ has stripped me of all that I am and rot me to the core”.

Dublin Airport: Ministers give DAA until tomorrow to come up with plan to avoid travel chaos ahead of bank holiday

The Government has told the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) that they have until tomorrow to come up with a plan to avoid a repeat of yesterday’s chaos ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Over 150 Irish holidaymakers stranded in Greece since Saturday after flight to Dublin cancelled twice

Their original TUI flight was cancelled a couple of hours before it was scheduled to depart on Saturday, and their rescheduled flight yesterday afternoon was cancelled minutes after they were due to depart.

Romanian man sentenced to life for ‘vicious and cynical’ murder of a homeless man in a Dublin city park

A Romanian man has been sentenced to life imprisonment at the Central Criminal Court for the "vicious and cynical" murder of a homeless man who was found badly beaten in a Dublin city park after a casino win.

The Indo Daily Special: From the government jet to being an ISIS bride - the Lisa Smith story (part one)

Businessman Ronnie Delany can serve legal papers abroad in defamation action against hoteliers and Qatari royals

Irish businessman Ronnie Delany has been granted permission by a judge to serve legal proceedings in another jurisdiction in his defamation action against the owners of some of London's top luxury hotels, as well as against two senior members of the Qatari royal family.

Brother jailed for sex assault and rape of his five sisters that started when he was aged ten

A man who began indecently assaulting and raping his five sisters when he was aged ten has been jailed for 11 years.

Maynooth University admits it did not receive sanction to pay a staff member €137,011 while absent on ‘special leave’ for 18 months

Maynooth University has admitted it did not receive sanction from the Department of Higher and Further Education to pay a staff member €137,011 while absent "on special leave" for 18 months.

Philip Lynch insider dealing case: the former chairman of An Post and boss of One51 is formally sanctioned by the High Court

Philip Lynch, a former chairman of An Post and chief executive of One51 and IAWS, is the first person in Ireland to be found to have engaged in insider dealing.

Gold for Ireland as Gabriel Dossen becomes the new European middleweight champion

Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen is the new European middleweight champion. The 22-year-old beat England’s Lewis Richardson to secure gold on finals day in Yerevan, Armenia.

Filmmaker in ‘high-risk’ drone flight over Israeli embassy protest told to make donation to charity

A filmmaker who operated a "high-risk" drone flight to get footage of a demonstration at the Israeli embassy in Dublin, has been given a chance to avoid a court conviction.

Hero's welcome for Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle as 35,000 turn up to celebrate Champions Cup win

Vladimir Putin ‘given three years to live’ and ‘is losing his eyesight due to illness’ spy claims

A growing number of unconfirmed reports allege the 69-year-old president has cancer and that his health is deteriorating quickly.



