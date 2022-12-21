Evening news: Tributes paid to young Irishman (24) struck and killed by train in US; Air ambulance flight carrying injured Trooper Shane Kearney lands in Baldonnel

Judge directs Enoch Burke’s release from Mountjoy Prison despite ongoing defiance of court orders

A judge has ordered the release of Enoch Burke despite the schoolteacher’s ongoing refusal to comply with High Court orders.

Tributes paid to young Irishman (24) struck and killed by train in US

A young Irishman has died in New Jersey in the US after he was struck by a train. Anthony Mulhearn (24) is originally from Mullinavat, Co Kilkenny.

Air ambulance flight carrying Trooper Shane Kearney injured in Lebanon has landed at Baldonnel

An Irish soldier critically injured in Lebanon when a mob attacked his convoy as he was travelling home on Christmas leave will be reunited with his family at a Dublin hospital.





