Evening news: Thug who punched and threw hot tea at nurse jailed for five years; Tributes paid to Donegal crash victim Chloe Gallagher (18)

A misogynist thug who attacked a hospital nurse, intentionally trying to “peel layers of skin” from her face with hot tea, was handed a five-year sentence at Newry Crown Court today.
Independent TD Marc MacSharry has been referred to an internal Dáil committee following an outburst that forced the suspension of the house on Wednesday.
Tributes have been paid to Chloe Gallagher Fanneran (18) who was described as having a “heart of gold” after she died in a collision in Letterkenny, Donegal, on Wednesday night.
The Irish side wants to see “meat on the bones” of a new British-Irish reconciliation that will lead to a resolution of the protocol impasse, the Taoiseach said after meeting Rishi Sunak in Blackpool.
The niece of Fr Aloysius Flood, who has been accused of sexually abusing young boys and girls, has apologised on his behalf.
A teenager who “bulldozed” a woman with his car after he had accidentally reversed into her vehicle while waiting to exit a busy shopping complex car park has been spared jail.
A judge has dismissed an assault charge against the beef farmer son of EuroMillions winner, Dolores McNamara.
A popular Irish drag performer has called for a greater garda presence on Dublin’s streets after being glassed in the head on a night out.
A former solicitor who stole over €200,000 from four families who were his clients has been jailed for 18 months.
The price of some of Ireland’s most popular pints are set for an “unprecedented” increase of around 25c next month as Heineken told pubs today they were increasing the price of kegs.