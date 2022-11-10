Evening news: Thug who punched and threw hot tea at nurse jailed for five years; Tributes paid to Donegal crash victim Chloe Gallagher (18)

Thug who punched and threw hot tea at nurse ‘because I hate women’ is jailed for five years

A misogynist thug who attacked a hospital nurse, intentionally trying to “peel layers of skin” from her face with hot tea, was handed a five-year sentence at Newry Crown Court today.

‘It was a calculated attack on a woman’ – complaint against ex-Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry after Dáil outburst

Independent TD Marc MacSharry has been referred to an internal Dáil committee following an outburst that forced the suspension of the house on Wednesday.

‘Heart of gold’ – Tributes paid to young Donegal crash victim Chloe Gallagher (18)

Tributes have been paid to Chloe Gallagher Fanneran (18) who was described as having a “heart of gold” after she died in a collision in Letterkenny, Donegal, on Wednesday night.

Taoiseach says he wants to see ‘meat on the bones’ of resolution to Protocol issue as he meets Rishi Sunak in Blackpool

The Irish side wants to see “meat on the bones” of a new British-Irish reconciliation that will lead to a resolution of the protocol impasse, the Taoiseach said after meeting Rishi Sunak in Blackpool.

Niece of Blackrock College priest accused of sexually abusing pupils says she’s ‘ashamed’ as she apologises to his alleged victims

The niece of Fr Aloysius Flood, who has been accused of sexually abusing young boys and girls, has apologised on his behalf.

Man jailed for murder of woman who died 21 years after he set her on fire

Teen who ‘bulldozed’ woman with his car while trying to flee scene of crash spared jail

A teenager who “bulldozed” a woman with his car after he had accidentally reversed into her vehicle while waiting to exit a busy shopping complex car park has been spared jail.

Assault charge dismissed against beef farmer son of EuroMillions winner Dolores McNamara

A judge has dismissed an assault charge against the beef farmer son of EuroMillions winner, Dolores McNamara.

Drag performer calls for more gardai on the street after being glassed in the head in Dublin

A popular Irish drag performer has called for a greater garda presence on Dublin’s streets after being glassed in the head on a night out.

RTÉ Royals Next Door writer Sian Ní Mhuirí says traveller and black children must see examples of themselves in stories

Ex-solicitor (68) who stole over €200,000 from four families is jailed

A former solicitor who stole over €200,000 from four families who were his clients has been jailed for 18 months.

Price of pints set for ‘unprecedented’ increase as Heineken writes to publicans warning of spiralling costs

The price of some of Ireland’s most popular pints are set for an “unprecedented” increase of around 25c next month as Heineken told pubs today they were increasing the price of kegs.