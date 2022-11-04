Evening news: Three men who drove teen to Dollymount Strand and took turns gang raping her jailed; rats take over popular Dublin playground

Dion Genockey of Clarion Quay Apartments, Dublin was convicted of raping the woman at Bull Island, Dollymount, Dublin, on January 5, 2016. Photo: Collins Courts

Three men who drove teen to Dollymount Strand and took turns gang raping her jailed

Three young men who drove a vulnerable teenager to an isolated beach and took turns gang-raping her have been jailed for between nine and 10 years.

The summary notice of dismissal is not acceptable' – Taoiseach slams Twitter over treatment of Irish staff

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit out at Twitter over its treatment of Irish staff after it emerged the tech giant was to lay off employees in Dublin.

Pictured: Woman (23) jailed for forwarding information on Pulse system to person known to gardaí

A former civilian employee of An Garda Síochana has been handed a prison sentence for forwarding photos of information on the Pulse system to an individual known to gardaí.

‘It’s an insult, it’s outrageous’ – Mother of murdered Irish boxer Kevin Sheehy attacks Justice Minister over his killer's planned move to UK prison

The mother of an Irish boxing champion who was murdered three years ago has accused Justice Minister Helen McEntee of insulting her son’s memory by delaying a decision on repatriating his killer.

Footage shows rats taking over popular Dublin playground

CAB told ‘mind your own business’ as they target Drogheda gang boss Owen Maguire

Paralysed crime boss Owen Maguire tried to dodge being served legal papers by ignoring officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau who called to his Drogheda home three times.

Man who broke into ex-girlfriend’s flat and attacked new boyfriend ‘in jealous rage’ as couple slept avoids jail

A man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's flat and assaulted her new boyfriend as the couple slept has avoided jail after paying his victims €10,000.

Laura Whitmore to front brand new dating show after departure from Love Island

Laura Whitmore will be fronting a brand new dating show it has been revealed, following her departure from Love Island.

Northern Irishman charged with credit union robbery during which garda was shot dead a 'flight risk', court told

A Northern Irishman accused of a credit union robbery during which a garda was shot dead has been refused bail because he is a flight risk.

Man (24) charged with murder of his two sisters and brother in Tallaght remanded in custody

Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, d ied after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4.

Fine Gael accuses Sinn Féin of being ‘high tax and anti jobs’

Fine Gael has accused Sinn Féin of being a "high tax and anti jobs" party, with cost of living payments "not possible" if it was in Government.
































































