Evening news: Three men who drove teen to Dollymount Strand and took turns gang raping her jailed; rats take over popular Dublin playground

Three young men who drove a vulnerable teenager to an isolated beach and took turns gang-raping her have been jailed for between nine and 10 years.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit out at Twitter over its treatment of Irish staff after it emerged the tech giant was to lay off employees in Dublin.
A former civilian employee of An Garda Síochana has been handed a prison sentence for forwarding photos of information on the Pulse system to an individual known to gardaí.
The mother of an Irish boxing champion who was murdered three years ago has accused Justice Minister Helen McEntee of insulting her son’s memory by delaying a decision on repatriating his killer.
Paralysed crime boss Owen Maguire tried to dodge being served legal papers by ignoring officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau who called to his Drogheda home three times.
A man who broke into his ex-girlfriend's flat and assaulted her new boyfriend as the couple slept has avoided jail after paying his victims €10,000.
Laura Whitmore will be fronting a brand new dating show it has been revealed, following her departure from Love Island.
A Northern Irishman accused of a credit union robbery during which a garda was shot dead has been refused bail because he is a flight risk.
Lisa Cash (18) and her eight-year-old twin brother and sister, Christy and Chelsea Cawley, d ied after they were attacked and stabbed at their family home in Rossfield Avenue, in the Brookfield area, in the early hours of September 4.
Fine Gael has accused Sinn Féin of being a “high tax and anti jobs” party, with cost of living payments “not possible” if it was in Government.