Evening news: Three men jailed for romance fraud that saw woman (60s) lose life savings; Bord Gais reports 74pc rise in operating profits

Bord Gais reports 74pc rise in operating profits while customers grapple with price hikes

Bord Gáis Energy’s operating profits rose by 74pc in the first half of the year, it has emerged.

Three men jailed for romance fraud that saw woman (60s) lose life savings

Three men have been jailed for their role in a romance fraud in which a woman in her sixties lost her life savings.

Around 100 Ukrainian refugees are being housed at the Aviva Stadium

Around 100 Ukrainian refugees are being housed at the Aviva stadium this week as an emergency response to the growing amount of refugees arriving in Ireland.

Government agrees landmark 25pc reduction in Ireland’s agriculture emissions by end of decade

Agreement between the Coalition parties was struck on Thursday afternoon with a Cabinet memo stipulating that emissions from agriculture, which is responsible for nearly 40pc of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, will fall by 25pc by the end of the decade.

Retired garda (85) withdraws High Court appeal against order to destroy his pet Jack Russell dog

A High Court appeal against an order directing the destruction of a Jack Russell terrier dog owned by an 85-year-old retired garda has been formally withdrawn.

'A danger to the people of Limerick' - woman (21) who ploughed into pedestrians jailed and gets 15-year driving ban

A motorist who ploughed into pedestrians in Limerick City last year, has been jailed for nine years with the final two years suspended, and also given a 15 year driving ban.

Electrician who invaded a family home armed with wheel brace jailed for six years

An out of work electrician who invaded a family home armed with a wheel brace in order to work off a drug debt has been jailed for six years.

Funeral held for a former music teacher Louise Muckell, who gardaí suspect was seriously assaulted before her death

Louise Muckell, from Rathkeale, Co Limerick, was remembered by her loving family at a funeral mass held at St Mary’s Church, in the west Co Limerick town.

Judge agrees to allow short-term change of bail conditions on senior barrister charged with murdering a father of four

A judge has agreed to allow a short-term change of bail conditions imposed on a senior barrister charged with murdering a father of four in a shooting on farmland in Dublin.

‘The gym will be busy in heaven’ – popular fitness coach (32) laid to rest following Limerick crash

Mourners who gathered at St Joseph’s Church in Carras heard that Sharon Ryan was a “beautiful, bubbly” personality whom “everybody that met her loved”.

DUP outrage as Garda car spotted ‘at least two miles over the Border’ in Tyrone

Councillor Maurice Devenney said that the garda vehicle was seen travelling into Northern Ireland on the Lurganboy Road near Castlederg in recent days.

Man who threatened to kill a sex worker jailed for six years

A man who threatened to kill a sex worker and who, in a separate incident, threw his elderly father against a wall and broke his hip has been jailed for just over six years.

