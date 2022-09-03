Evening news: Teenager in critical condition after being stabbed outside nightclub; Airline apologises as Jack Dee’s luggage missing before Dublin show

A large area is cordoned off by gardaí outside a venue in Clondalkin where a teenager was injured during a suspected assault. Photo: Damien Storan.

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie

Teenager in critical condition after being stabbed outside Dublin nightclub

A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin. It is understood there was a Leaving Cert results celebration party at the nightclub.

Aer Lingus apologises after Jack Dee’s luggage goes missing ahead of his Dublin show tonight

Aer Lingus has apologised after comedian Jack Dee’s luggage containing his ‘treasured mandolin’ went missing ahead of his performance tonight in Dublin.

Elderly couple who died in Cork road collision were inseparable in life, joint funeral hears

Two great-grandparents who died in an horrific multi-vehicle collision in Cork were totally inseparable in life, mourners at their joint funeral heard today.

Artemis 1: Nasa cancels rocket launch for a second time

For the second time in five days, Nasa has halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis programme.

Met Éireann issues Status Orange rain warning for 13 counties as thunderstorms to lead to flooding

Parts of Ireland will see torrential downpours and flooding over the weekend as Met Éireann updated its weather warning to Status Orange for 13 counties and also warned of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcome birth of their new baby born to surrogate

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have said they are “absolutely totally in love” with their new baby girl whom they have named Blake.

Garda kicked in face and ‘choked’ during street arrest in Dublin

A garda was dragged onto the ground, “kicked in the face" and “choked" during a street arrest in Dublin, a court has heard.

From maestro to mixologist — meet Ireland’s Bartender of the Year entrant Mark Cooney

A classical musician turned mixologist, US-born Mark Cooney will represent Ireland at this month’s World Class Bartender of the Year finals.

WATCH: Couple get married at Electric Picnic 2022

Nirvana wins dismissal of Nevermind naked baby's lawsuit

Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album Nevermind was child pornography.

Builder arrested after gardaí alerted to alleged drink-fuelled incident on Ryanair flight

A log cabin builder arrested after gardaí responded to an alert about an alleged drink-fuelled incident on a Ryanair flight has been granted bail.

Fishing’s future: ‘People will wonder where all the Irish boats have gone’

As quotas fall and fuel prices rise, the pressure on fishing crews to quit the industry has been stepped up by an €80m scrappage scheme.

Pilot who threatened to crash small plane into Mississippi Walmart arrested after aircraft lands safely

A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into a Walmart ground has landed safely, US officials said.