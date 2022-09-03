Evening news: Teenager in critical condition after being stabbed outside nightclub; Airline apologises as Jack Dee’s luggage missing before Dublin show

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being stabbed outside a nightclub in Clondalkin, Dublin. It is understood there was a Leaving Cert results celebration party at the nightclub.
Aer Lingus has apologised after comedian Jack Dee’s luggage containing his ‘treasured mandolin’ went missing ahead of his performance tonight in Dublin.
Two great-grandparents who died in an horrific multi-vehicle collision in Cork were totally inseparable in life, mourners at their joint funeral heard today.
For the second time in five days, Nasa has halted a countdown in progress and postponed a planned attempt to launch the debut test flight of its giant, next-generation rocket, the first mission of the agency's moon-to-Mars Artemis programme.
Parts of Ireland will see torrential downpours and flooding over the weekend as Met Éireann updated its weather warning to Status Orange for 13 counties and also warned of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.
Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian have said they are “absolutely totally in love” with their new baby girl whom they have named Blake.
A garda was dragged onto the ground, “kicked in the face" and “choked" during a street arrest in Dublin, a court has heard.
A classical musician turned mixologist, US-born Mark Cooney will represent Ireland at this month’s World Class Bartender of the Year finals.
Nirvana has won the dismissal of a lawsuit by a man who claimed his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on the cover of the band's seminal 1991 album Nevermind was child pornography.
A log cabin builder arrested after gardaí responded to an alert about an alleged drink-fuelled incident on a Ryanair flight has been granted bail.
As quotas fall and fuel prices rise, the pressure on fishing crews to quit the industry has been stepped up by an €80m scrappage scheme.
A plane that had been circling over northern Mississippi after its pilot had threatened to crash it into a Walmart ground has landed safely, US officials said.