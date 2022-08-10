Evening news: Teacher unions plan ballot for industrial action in September; Gardaí ‘have major concerns’ as three men charged with violent disorder in Finglas

Here are the main headlines on Independent.ie this evening.

Teacher unions plan ballot for industrial action in September as pressure mounts on Government over pay

Teacher unions are announcing plans to ballot members next month on industrial action as pressure mounts on the Government to come up with an acceptable pay offer for public servants.

Gardaí ‘have major concerns’ as three men charged with violent disorder in Finglas

Three men have been charged with violent disorder after a large group of people allegedly holding knives and pitchforks gathered in the centre of Finglas yesterday afternoon.

Father accused of burglary to miss daughter’s wedding after he is refused bail

A father accused of "ransacking" an elderly woman's home before leading gardaí on a dangerous traffic pursuit will miss his daughter’s wedding after he was refused bail.

Brave garda who dove into River Liffey to rescue drowning man still in shock over incident

A garda who dove into the River Liffey to rescue a drowning man has said she is still in shock over the incident.

Man who killed new bride within hours of wedding and put body in suitcase found guilty of murder

A man who killed his wife within hours of their wedding and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been found guilty of her murder.

Revealed: The hottest places in Ireland today as heatwave continues

Dublin, Offaly, Cork and Wexford will see temperatures reach 26C today, according to Met Éireann.

Ryan Giggs trial: Former girlfriend denies bruising was caused by ‘rough sex’

Ryan Giggs’s ex-girlfriend has denied that bruising she claims was caused by the former footballer dragging her from a bed was the result of “rough sex”.

IRFU confirms transgender women will be banned from female contact rugby competitions for upcoming season

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has confirmed it will ban transgender women from female contact rugby competitions for the forthcoming season after carrying out a review of its transgender policy.

'People should fear him' - Family of Esther McCann say her killer husband Frank should never be released

The family of Esther McCann said her husband Frank McCann should not be freed from prison and members of the public “need to be afraid of him”.

Monkeypox cases in Ireland pass 100 mark

Over 100 cases of the monkeypox virus have been detected in Ireland since the global outbreak began in May.

Water Safety Ireland issues warning following spate of drowning incidents during weather hot spell

As temperatures are set to soar from today and into the weekend, the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland are urging the public to plan ahead for their personal safety when visiting beaches or other waterways during the current hot spell.

Incredible drone footage of parched land around lake in Cornwall

Leo Varadkar says he supports tax cuts for landlords to stop them fleeing rental market

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is in favour of tax cuts for landlords in the Budget to encourage them to stay in the rental market.

Social welfare payment increase of €15 being considered ahead of Budget

A €15 increase in all social welfare payments is being considered ahead of the Budget.