Evening news: Shocking footage shows two men viciously fighting in Dublin park; and Body-building garda withdraws injury claims after weightlifting video shown in court

Shocking video shows two men viciously fighting in south Dublin park

Shocking video footage has emerged of two men engaged in a bareknuckle brawl in a Dublin park early on Sunday morning.

Body-building garda withdraws injury claims after weightlifting video shown in court

This is the bodybuilding garda who withdrew two separate personal injury claims after video was played in the High Court showing her lifting weights exceeding 40kg.

Boris Johnson warns Tories against turning on themselves as MPs vote on confidence motion

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned his party against turning on themselves and entering a ‘Groundhog Day’ scenario, according to sources.

Waterford Castle Hotel firm ordered to pay hoteliers' sister €21,843 for ‘cruel’ unfair dismissal

Waterford Castle Hotel and Golf Club Ltd has been ordered to pay the hotelier’s sister the maximum compensation allowed of €21,843 for her ‘cruel’ unfair dismissal.

Belfast boy (6) dies in Spain following tragic pool accident

A six-year-old boy from north Belfast passed away on Sunday night, following a tragic accident while on holiday in Spain.

Concern for the future of over 100 post offices as pressure, Michael Healy-Rae issues warning

FEARS are mounting that over 100 post offices could close despite a €30 million Government support package to offer independent postal operations around €12,000 per year, according to TD Michael Healy-Rae.

‘Several thousand’ dolphins may have already died during Ukraine war, Black Sea scientists warn

Scientists studying the Black Sea claim “several thousand” dolphins have died in the region during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, sparking concerns about the effect of the war on marine ecosystems in the region.

A beginners’ guide to Apple’s rumoured big new product: smart glasses

Apple’s biggest annual developer conference is kicking off with new features for iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. But the main talking point is a rumoured product that is expected to be Apple’s next big thing. Just what is it? And how soon might we expect it? Here’s a quick explainer on what we know and don’t know so far.

€25 million battery facility switched on in Monaghan will store energy from renewable sources

A €25 million battery storage project that aims to enhance the role of renewables in Ireland has been launched in Co Monaghan.

Man appears in court after cocaine worth nearly €5m seized

A 27 year old UK national has been charged after the seizure of €4.69 million worth of cocaine in Dublin on Friday.

Mothers whose deceased babies’ organs were incinerated without their knowledge to stage protest

MOTHERS whose deceased infants had their organs incinerated overseas without their knowledge are to stage a protest this week as they demand answers over what happened.

Plans on track to boost journeys on ‘Ireland’s most expensive railway line’

IRELAND'S highest cost rail line is making a determined effort to boost passenger numbers and slash operating expenditure.

























Optometrists say Government is not implementing its own plan as waiting list grows to more than 20,000

The number of people on a waiting list to see a community ophthalmologist for cataracts and other eye conditions has grown to 20,347, new figures show.































