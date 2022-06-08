Evening news: Santina Cawley’s father attacked his daughter’s murderer, court hears; and Happy Pear twins address recent social media controversy

Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie
A father-of-five who assaulted a woman who was subsequently handed a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old daughter has received a suspended ten-month prison sentence. Michael Cawley (37) was warned by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that he was "a violent man" and could not be allowed to "take the law into your own hands."
The Platinum service at Dublin airport has been closed until further notice. The luxury airport service - which was at the centre of a storm last week when the DAA CEO Dalton Philips used it to fly to the Middle East on Saturday- was closed late yesterday until further notice.
The first exam in this year’s Leaving Cert – English paper one – has been well received by students.
Former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne fears her partner’s use of medical cannabis and their failure to pay rent at a previous rental property may be preventing them from finding a new home for her family.
Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza has said cartel chief Daniel Kinahan was accepted by the boxing world because some people viewed him as "edgy and mysterious."
The Happy Pear twins Stephen and David Flynn have addressed the recent controversy surrounding a video they posted online earlier this year suggesting ways to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer through diet.
When George Bento pursued a bike thief through Dublin city centre he had only "good intentions" but was met with a "violent and savage" assault that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Josh Dunne, a defence barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.
Two members of An Bord Pleanála who decided to grant planning permission for a Strategic Housing Development consisting of over 490 residential units in South County Dublin allegedly had conflicts of interest in the project, the High Court has heard.
Another child has been diagnosed with a probable case of a mystery form of serious hepatitis bringing the number of cases here to 13 so far.
A union representing Edinburgh’s strippers has said winning its battle against the city’s strip club ban was “essential to save the jobs of hundreds of workers” in the Scottish capital.
Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.