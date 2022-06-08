Evening news: Santina Cawley’s father attacked his daughter’s murderer, court hears; and Happy Pear twins address recent social media controversy

Here are this evening's top stories on Independent.ie

Santina Cawley’s father attacked his daughter’s murderer after spotting her on bus, court hears as he avoids jail

A father-of-five who assaulted a woman who was subsequently handed a life sentence for the murder of his two-year-old daughter has received a suspended ten-month prison sentence. Michael Cawley (37) was warned by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that he was "a violent man" and could not be allowed to "take the law into your own hands."

Dublin Airport's VIP service closed until further notice amid queues pressure

The Platinum service at Dublin airport has been closed until further notice. The luxury airport service - which was at the centre of a storm last week when the DAA CEO Dalton Philips used it to fly to the Middle East on Saturday- was closed late yesterday until further notice.

‘It was a brilliant question’ – Leaving Cert starts on a high note with widespread approval for English paper one

The first exam in this year’s Leaving Cert – English paper one – has been well received by students.

‘Homeless’ former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne fears partner’s use of medical cannabis may be putting off landlords

Former Sinn Féin TD Violet Anne Wynne fears her partner’s use of medical cannabis and their failure to pay rent at a previous rental property may be preventing them from finding a new home for her family.

Showtime boss says Daniel Kinahan was wrongly viewed as 'edgy and mysterious' by boxing world

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza has said cartel chief Daniel Kinahan was accepted by the boxing world because some people viewed him as "edgy and mysterious."

‘We stepped outside our lane’ – Happy Pear twins on social media video about breast cancer risk

The Happy Pear twins Stephen and David Flynn have addressed the recent controversy surrounding a video they posted online earlier this year suggesting ways to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer through diet.

Murder-accused had 'good intentions' when pursuing bike thief but was met with 'violent and savage' assault, court told

When George Bento pursued a bike thief through Dublin city centre he had only "good intentions" but was met with a "violent and savage" assault that resulted in the death of 16-year-old Josh Dunne, a defence barrister has told the Central Criminal Court.

Two members of An Bord Pleanála ‘had conflicts of interest’ when granting 490 south Dublin housing units planning permission

Two members of An Bord Pleanála who decided to grant planning permission for a Strategic Housing Development consisting of over 490 residential units in South County Dublin allegedly had conflicts of interest in the project, the High Court has heard.

Irish and Ukrainian fans remain united ahead of Nations League clash

Another child diagnosed with mystery form of hepatitis, bringing total cases to 13

Another child has been diagnosed with a probable case of a mystery form of serious hepatitis bringing the number of cases here to 13 so far.

Edinburgh strippers launch legal battle against council’s ban on strip clubs

A union representing Edinburgh’s strippers has said winning its battle against the city’s strip club ban was “essential to save the jobs of hundreds of workers” in the Scottish capital.

Harvey Weinstein facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against woman in London in 1996

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein is facing two criminal charges of indecent assault against a woman in London in 1996.

Survivor of Uvalde school shooting gives chilling testimony at hearing on gun violence