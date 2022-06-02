Evening news: Men who took part in ‘gang rape’ of girl jailed for total of 66 years; and Landlord waged ‘campaign of terror’ against tenant

Eduardo Dias Ferreira Filho (24) of Riverview, Kilbeggan; Ethan Nikolaou (23) of Brosna Park, Kilbeggan; Marcos Vinicius De Silva Umbelino (22) of Riverview, Kilbeggan; and Gabriel Gomes Da Rocha (24) of Mount Armstrong, Rahan, Tullamore. Pictures: Collins

Five men who ‘behaved like animals’ during ‘gang rape’ of teenager jailed for total of 66 years



Five men who took part in the “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl in a car in the midlands have been jailed for a total of 66 years. Justice Tara Burns said that the men, who were aged 17 to 19 at the time, “behaved like animals” on the night of December 27, 2016.

Dermot Bannon pays tribute to 'talented' Room To Improve carpenter after sudden death

RTÉ star Dermot Bannon has paid tribute to his “unbelievably talented” Room To Improve colleague after he died suddenly this week. Wexford man Karl Cullen was killed in a road collision on Sunday night.

Landlord jailed for ‘campaign of terror’ against tenant that included barrage of calls and fake Twitter account in her name

A landlord who harassed his former tenant “to breaking point” after their tenancy agreement ended on poor terms has been sentenced to two years in jail with the final 16 months suspended.

Teens face trial over attack in which woman was allegedly pushed into Royal Canal

Three youths are to face trial accused of assault over an incident in which a woman was shoved into a canal in Dublin almost two years ago.

TD says it’s €200 cheaper to travel to Rome for Bruce Springsteen concert than to stay in Dublin for the gig

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty has said its cheaper to attend one of Bruce Springsteen’s concerts by traveling to Rome than it is to stay in Dublin for one of the rocker’s dates.

Vulnerable worker refused permission by her employer to work from home while pregnant during the Covid-19 pandemic awarded €45,000

A "particularly vulnerable" worker refused permission by her employer to work from home while pregnant during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic has been awarded €45,000 in compensation.

Government considered diverting Dublin flights to Shannon in order to beat Dublin Airport chaos

The Government considered diverting Dublin flights to Shannon in order to beat congestion in the capital, it has been revealed. Mass diversions of flight was considered in the last week as a possible emergency measure, but was ultimately discarded, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said.

Minister Simon Harris warns of ‘consequences’ for DAA management if Dublin Airport chaos is repeated

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said there will have to be “consequences” in DAA management if passengers are forced to miss flights due to long delays at the airport this weekend.

Two new cases of monkeypox are confirmed

Another two cases of monkeypox virus have been confirmed here bringing the number infected to six so far.

Man who duped people out of €71,000 by posing as immigration officer who could secure citizenship is jailed

A man who impersonated an immigration officer and “duped” people who wished to become naturalised citizens out of €71,000 has been jailed for three years.

Challenge to new injury awards guidelines is dismissed

The High Court has dismissed a test challenge aimed at setting aside guidelines for personal injuries awards. The guidelines have seen payouts for such claims reduced by up to 40pc.

Health Minister accused of causing 'untold' hurt to families with children born through surrogacy

Stephen Donnelly has been accused of going on an “ill-informed” solo run, causing “untold” hurt to families with children born through surrogacy

BBC commentator sparks criticism after referring to Irish Guards regiment as ‘The Micks’ in Queen’s Jubilee coverage

A former officer in Britain’s Irish Guards has faced criticism on social media after he defended using the term “mick” during the Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour ceremony.



