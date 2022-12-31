Evening news: Man is charged as Claudine Keane's uncle fights for life; Motorists to be hit with fresh fuel price increases from midnight

Man is charged as Claudine Keane's uncle fights for life

A man has been charged in relation to a hit and run collision which left a popular Cork sports broadcaster and uncle of Claudine Keane fighting for his life in a Cork hospital.

Motorists to be hit with fresh fuel price increases from midnight

Motorists will be hit with a 4c to 5c a litre price increase on diesel and petrol from New Year’s Day due to changes in biofuel mix requirements and associated legislative delays.

Man in 40s dies after being found unconscious in Cork housing estate

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of a man found unconscious in a housing estate in Cork City today.

Robbie Keane bids farewell to ‘very proud’ grandmother Ettie at funeral today

The Funeral Mass of Bernadette ‘Ettie’ Keane heard today how she was “very proud” of her grandson Robbie Keane’s success.

Second teen arrested after Carrigaline stabbing which left man in critical condition

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which left a man fighting for life in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

State Papers: Government officials were urged to take Dublin sisters’ suspected role in Chile jailbreak seriously

The Irish government was warned it risked “very serious damage” to the country’s international reputation if it refused to co-operate with the Chilean authorities over the suspected role of two Irish sisters in a high-profile jailbreak.

Simply by updating your health insurance you could save a massive sum, says expert

Consumers are losing out on savings of up to €1,000 on their health insurance.











































