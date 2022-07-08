Evening news: Man caught taking ‘upskirt’ photo on Luas had 40,000 images of women & girls on his phone; and Boris & Carrie Johnson to move wedding party

Man caught taking ‘upskirt’ picture on Luas by garda had thousands of images of women and girls and disturbing child abuse video

A man who came to Ireland from Scotland for a “fresh start” has received a five and a half year prison sentence for harassment and possession of extreme child abuse imagery.

Senior Garda posted to Bangkok in bid to stop flow of cash stolen in scams

Garda Headquarters is developing close links with police in Bangkok to stop the “flow of money” stolen from unsuspecting victims of deception crimes in Ireland to the Thai capital.

Catering worker wins €15,000 redundancy claim after refusing new job due to long bus commute

A catering worker has won her claim for a redundancy payment worth more than €15,000 a fter a ruling that it was reasonable for her to say no to a transfer that would have required a lengthy commute by bus.

'It's brilliant to tell the stories of neurodiverse people in Ireland' - Young actor with Down syndrome headlines movie at Galway Film Fleadh

A young actor with Down syndrome and a seven-year-old girl are about to become stars at the Galway Film Fleadh, as their faces hit the silver screen.

Boris and Carrie Johnson will now move their wedding party from PM’s mansion at Chequers

Boris and Carrie Johnson are no longer planning to host a wedding party at Chequers, which was reportedly to be held at the property despite the British Prime Minister entering his final days in office as caretaker leader.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak launches his bid to replace Boris Johnson

Former British chancellor Rishi Sunak said today he was running to replace Boris Johnson after Johnson announced the previous day that he would stand down as prime minister .

Ciarán Cannon’s comeback: ‘I was deeply fearful I would never be able to cycle again after the accident’

The Fine Gael TD had a lifelong love affair with cycling – then last year he was in an accident that severely injured a knee and left him physically and mentally ‘broken’. He talks about his long road to recovery and his joy at being back in the saddle.

Family of baby who died at three days settle court action against Rotunda Hospital

The family of a baby who died at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin when he was three days old has settled a High Court action over his untimely death.

WATCH: ‘It was Surf or Daz when I was a duine óg’- Mattie McGrath goes on a tangent during speech about An Bord Pleanála

Man who suffered brain injury at soapbox kart race settles case for €1.55m

A man who suffered a brain injury after he was knocked down at a soapbox kart race has settled a High Court action for €1.55m.

Elderly woman (91) died from hypothermia after fall in driveway of her home

An elderly Dublin woman died from hypothermia after suffering a fall and spending an unknown period of time in the driveway of her home in late autumn two years ago, an inquest had heard.

Medic involved in tragic mum Orlaith Quinn’s care sends own case to health watchdog

Orlaith Quinn (33) died at the Royal Jubilee Maternity Hospital less than two days after the birth of her third child and just hours after a psychiatrist had assessed her as not posing a risk of suicide.

Elderly man who had to pull out his own teeth blames the Government not the dentists

An elderly Wexford man who was forced to take out his own teeth after failing to get an appointment at seven dental practices, said he blames the Government and not the dentists for the situation.

WATCH: Anaconda leaps out of water and attacks boat tour guide in Brazil