Evening news: Man accused of killing wife on cruise ship claims she was behind scheme to falsify mortgage documents; woman awarded €58,000 after fall on footpath

Here are the main stories of the evening.
With the hottest day of the year expected, Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy revealed the areas that will experience the highest temperatures of up to 30C this weekend
Shocking footage of a vicious street brawl in Galway has gone viral after it was posted on social media.
Daniel Belling (49) has been given a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence f or what the judge described as a “classic white collar crime”.
The Workplace Relations Commission has rejected complaints by a group of five pharmacy workers who lost out on bonus payments after being sanctioned for failing to wear a face covering.
Whether you're a sun-worshipper, or hiding in the shadows, there are a few things to note as we approach the hottest day of the year.
A woman has been awarded €58,741 by the High Court after she fell stepping off a pavement.
The family-run store sells a “properly sized ice cream and a flake” for just 99c which the owners believe could be the cheapest selling cone in the country.
Ulster Bank’s British owner was contemplating an exit from the Irish market two years before disclosing the possibility and notifying the Government and Central Bank of its plans in late 2020.
An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews.
Maia Dunphy has shared the “unexpected gut punch” she experienced after reading a text notification and realising her recently deceased mother’s phone number had been reassigned.