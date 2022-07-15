Evening news: Man accused of killing wife on cruise ship claims she was behind scheme to falsify mortgage documents; woman awarded €58,000 after fall on footpath

Here are the main stories of the evening.

Met Eireann pinpoints weekend hotspots as mercury to reach 30C

With the hottest day of the year expected, Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy revealed the areas that will experience the highest temperatures of up to 30C this weekend

Shocking video showing city centre brawl is probed by gardaí

Shocking footage of a vicious street brawl in Galway has gone viral after it was posted on social media.

Man accused of killing wife on cruise ship claims she was behind scheme to falsify mortgage documents

Daniel Belling (49) has been given a three-and-a-half year suspended sentence f or what the judge described as a “classic white collar crime”.

Pharmacy workers who lost bonus payments for failing to wear face masks have WRC case rejected

The Workplace Relations Commission has rejected complaints by a group of five pharmacy workers who lost out on bonus payments after being sanctioned for failing to wear a face covering.

Revealed: The counties predicted to be the hottest this weekend

Heatwave advice: the hottest counties this weekend revealed, how to keep your pets cool, and here's how long it will last for

Whether you're a sun-worshipper, or hiding in the shadows, there are a few things to note as we approach the hottest day of the year.

Woman awarded €58,000 after fall on ‘unorthodox’ design footpath

A woman has been awarded €58,741 by the High Court after she fell stepping off a pavement.

Shop claiming to sell one of Ireland’s cheapest 99 cones is selling 500 a day

The family-run store sells a “properly sized ice cream and a flake” for just 99c which the owners believe could be the cheapest selling cone in the country.

Ulster Bank was marked for exit two years before NatWest review

Ulster Bank’s British owner was contemplating an exit from the Irish market two years before disclosing the possibility and notifying the Government and Central Bank of its plans in late 2020.

Tiger Woods fights back tears as he says emotional goodbye to St Andrews after missing Open cut

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews.

‘Such an unexpected gut punch’ – Maia Dunphy ‘blindsided’ by notification after mum’s death

Maia Dunphy has shared the “unexpected gut punch” she experienced after reading a text notification and realising her recently deceased mother’s phone number had been reassigned.

WATCH: Hilarious impression video inserts Padraig Harrington into Top Gun