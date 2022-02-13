Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stand watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus today. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty

Irish parents of babies born through surrogacy face €88-a-day fee for ‘nanny’ care if they can’t travel to Ukraine

The Irish parents of 14 babies due to be born to surrogates in Ukraine may face an €88-a-day fee for ‘nanny’ care in the under-threat country, if they cannot travel to the infants.

‘There is just a sadness among everyone,’ town gathers to remember 12-year-old Wiktor

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil held in memory of a 12-year old boy who died while driving a car that collided with a lorry.

Rugby player dies after being tackled scoring try

Jack Jeffery (27) from east London, was taken to hospital after being injured in the seniors’ league game for Evesham Rugby Club against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday

Gardaí at Sligo investigating the aggravated burglary and assault on Tom Niland carry out searches along the N59

Superintendent Mandy Gaynor at Sligo Garda Station has said today that “significant evidence” has been recovered in relation to the aggravated burglary and assault on Tom Niland.

Minister Simon Harris says he would like to reduce the annual €3,000 college fee

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said he would like to reduce the price of fees for third level education this year.

'I'm going to try talk with my own voice, it may be the last time' Charlie Bird gives speech at Stardust Vigil

Man (60s) dies following road traffic collision in Co Meath

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Meath last night. The man, aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision.

Mostly unsettled and wet weather for the week ahead

The weather looks set to be quite unsettled and wet for the week ahead with some bright spells.

‘I'd done too much, too soon, too fast, too much pressure on myself’ – Charlene McKenna opens up to Tommy Tiernan

Charlene McKenna has opened up about a time when she struggled with her mental health and how she sought help.

Supertrawler in 100,000 dead fish row now fishing off Mayo coast

The world’s second-biggest fishing vessel has moved up the west coast of Ireland after a huge spillage of dead fish off the French coast.























































