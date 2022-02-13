The Irish parents of 14 babies due to be born to surrogates in Ukraine may face an €88-a-day fee for ‘nanny’ care in the under-threat country, if they cannot travel to the infants.
Hundreds of people have attended a vigil held in memory of a 12-year old boy who died while driving a car that collided with a lorry.
Jack Jeffery (27) from east London, was taken to hospital after being injured in the seniors’ league game for Evesham Rugby Club against Berkswell and Balsall on Saturday
Superintendent Mandy Gaynor at Sligo Garda Station has said today that “significant evidence” has been recovered in relation to the aggravated burglary and assault on Tom Niland.
Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has said he would like to reduce the price of fees for third level education this year.
A man has died following a road traffic collision in Co Meath last night. The man, aged in his 60s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle involved in the collision.
The weather looks set to be quite unsettled and wet for the week ahead with some bright spells.
Charlene McKenna has opened up about a time when she struggled with her mental health and how she sought help.
The world’s second-biggest fishing vessel has moved up the west coast of Ireland after a huge spillage of dead fish off the French coast.