Evening news: Ex-Sinn Féin TD called ‘effin eejit’ after revealing unplanned pregnancy; Varadkar: ‘Putin is the Hitler of the 21st century’

Ukrainian military forces are offering a “strong resistance” to Russian forces attempting to seize cities on the second day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion, according to Western sources.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has branded Russian president Vladimir Putin as “the Hitler of the 21st century”.
Jack is still the top name for baby boys born in Ireland but Fiadh has replaced Grace to take the top spot for baby girls names registered last year.
Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne who announced today that she was leaving Sinn Féin has said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy.
The 2 Johnnies have said they do not condone the language was used in a video containing “virulently sexist” material.
EU states agreed to freeze any European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister on Friday, as Ukraine's leader pleaded for faster and more forceful sanctions to punish Russia's invasion of his country.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the political donations she received from three companies in 2020 were a “mistake accepted during the election”.
Martin Collins (39) received cuts to his scalp and shoulder and his upper arm bone was fractured in the attack which took place after his car was rammed at the Hartstown Road, Hartstown, Dublin on February 7, 2015.
Children will be able to attend school from Monday even if there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their household, once they have no symptoms themselves, the HSE confirmed today.