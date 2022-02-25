Evening news: Ex-Sinn Féin TD called ‘effin eejit’ after revealing unplanned pregnancy; Varadkar: ‘Putin is the Hitler of the 21st century’

A multi-storey apartment block in Kyiv destroyed in an explosion during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Maia Mikhaluk/PA)

‘The situation now is threatening to Kyiv’ – residents told to defend city with Russian forces attempting to encircle capital

Ukrainian military forces are offering a “strong resistance” to Russian forces attempting to seize cities on the second day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion, according to Western sources.

Leo Varadkar: ‘Putin is the Hitler of the 21st century’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has branded Russian president Vladimir Putin as “the Hitler of the 21st century”.

Revealed: The most popular names for Irish newborns born last year

Jack is still the top name for baby boys born in Ireland but Fiadh has replaced Grace to take the top spot for baby girls names registered last year.

Former Sinn Féin TD says she was called an ‘effin eejit’ when she told prominent female party member of unplanned pregnancy

Clare TD Violet-Anne Wynne who announced today that she was leaving Sinn Féin has said she was called an “effin eejit” after informing a prominent female party member of her unplanned pregnancy.

‘We didn’t edit that video ourselves, it was one of our team,’ say The 2 Johnnies after use of ‘virulently sexist’ slogans

The 2 Johnnies have said they do not condone the language was used in a video containing “virulently sexist” material.

EU states agree to freeze European assets of Vladimir Putin and Sergei Lavrov in new wave of measures

EU states agreed to freeze any European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister on Friday, as Ukraine's leader pleaded for faster and more forceful sanctions to punish Russia's invasion of his country.

Russian tank runs over civilian car in Ukraine

‘This was a mistake, and it shouldn’t have happened’ says McEntee on €4,200 in political donations from Tayto Park owner

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said the political donations she received from three companies in 2020 were a “mistake accepted during the election”.

Five men receive sentences for slash-hook attack on man in front of his young daughter

Martin Collins (39) received cuts to his scalp and shoulder and his upper arm bone was fractured in the attack which took place after his car was rammed at the Hartstown Road, Hartstown, Dublin on February 7, 2015.

Children can attend school from Monday even if there is confirmed Covid case in household

Children will be able to attend school from Monday even if there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 in their household, once they have no symptoms themselves, the HSE confirmed today.







































