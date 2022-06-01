Evening news: Dublin Airport's new plan to prevent delays; and anti-vaccine activist tells judge he'll only return to court if he gets €1m

Dublin Airport: everything you need to know about the new plan that hopes to avoid future chaos as bank holiday looms

An urgent plan by the DAA was requested by ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegard Naughton to ensure that last weekend's scenes – which saw over 1,000 people miss their flights – don't occur again over the coming Bank Holiday weekend. Here's what it means for anyone travelling.

Dublin Airport chief flew through VIP service last Saturday as passengers were faced with huge security queues

DAA chief Dalton Philips flew through the airport's VIP service and queued for less than an hour last Saturday as thousands of customers missed their flights over the weekend.

Anti-vaccine activist tells Donegal judge he will only come back to court if he gets one million euro

A well-known anti-vaccine activist has told a Judge he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets one million euro.

Jury in theft trial of former solicitor Michael Lynn (53) fails to reach verdict

The jury was unable to reach a majority verdict after just over 12 hours of deliberations in the wake of the three-and-a-half month trial, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told today.

‘Decentralised’ monument to Irish victims of the Holocaust unveiled in Dublin

Six Stolpersteine ‘stumbling stones’ were unveiled by Holocaust Education Ireland and Dublin City Council to remember each of the Irish citizens who were victims of the Nazi regime.

US tourist fell to his death during his descent of Gleniff mountain range in County Sligo

A Spanish woman told an inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her US boyfriend that she saw him “tumbling down a rock face” as they were coming down from climbing the Gleniff Horseshoe Mountain last July.

Former school principal (80) accused of ‘systemic’ sex abuse of pupils granted €30,000 bail

A former school principal accused of carrying out “systematic and prolonged abuse” of pupils at a Dublin primary school has been granted bail.

Disabled worker awarded more than €3,600 after being dismissed by sandwich bar over working-hours dispute

An O'Brien's Sandwich Bar franchisee dismissed a disabled worker during the pandemic because she couldn’t work enough hours to allow it claim a Government employment subsidy, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.

Rescue 116 inquest: Malin Head officer taken aback to hear doctor said she did not recommend evacuating injured fisherman

An inquest into the deaths of four Coast Guard crew members of R116 has heard evidence of desperate efforts to contact the stricken rescue helicopter in the minutes after it disappeared.

Court told chainsaw used in daytime confrontation between feuding families in Ennis

After viewing CCTV evidence at Ennis District Court of the flashpoint at Davitt Terrace, Cloughleigh, at 12.30pm last Sunday afternoon, solicitor for three accused men in the case, Daragh Hassett admitted the video “is not Bord Fáilte material for Ennis”.

Shopper who repeatedly stole trolley of groceries had taken ‘casual attitude’ to self-service tills, court hears

A supermarket shopper walked out without paying for his weekly shop, carrying out “the same trick” four times before he was caught.

12 new cases of acute hepatitis in children since March

The number of probable cases of mystery hepatitis in children – which has led to one death and to another child needing a liver transplant – has risen to 12 since March.

Ireland’s favourite British royals revealed

Ireland has what you might call a ‘complicated’ relationship with Britain, but that doesn’t stop us having an opinion on the British royal family, with a new survey revealing Ireland's favourite royals.