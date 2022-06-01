Evening news: Dublin Airport's new plan to prevent delays; and anti-vaccine activist tells judge he'll only return to court if he gets €1m

An urgent plan by the DAA was requested by ministers Eamon Ryan and Hildegard Naughton to ensure that last weekend's scenes – which saw over 1,000 people miss their flights – don't occur again over the coming Bank Holiday weekend. Here's what it means for anyone travelling.
DAA chief Dalton Philips flew through the airport's VIP service and queued for less than an hour last Saturday as thousands of customers missed their flights over the weekend.
A well-known anti-vaccine activist has told a Judge he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets one million euro.
The jury was unable to reach a majority verdict after just over 12 hours of deliberations in the wake of the three-and-a-half month trial, the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court was told today.
Six Stolpersteine ‘stumbling stones’ were unveiled by Holocaust Education Ireland and Dublin City Council to remember each of the Irish citizens who were victims of the Nazi regime.
A Spanish woman told an inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her US boyfriend that she saw him “tumbling down a rock face” as they were coming down from climbing the Gleniff Horseshoe Mountain last July.
A former school principal accused of carrying out “systematic and prolonged abuse” of pupils at a Dublin primary school has been granted bail.
An O'Brien's Sandwich Bar franchisee dismissed a disabled worker during the pandemic because she couldn’t work enough hours to allow it claim a Government employment subsidy, the Workplace Relations Commission has found.
An inquest into the deaths of four Coast Guard crew members of R116 has heard evidence of desperate efforts to contact the stricken rescue helicopter in the minutes after it disappeared.
After viewing CCTV evidence at Ennis District Court of the flashpoint at Davitt Terrace, Cloughleigh, at 12.30pm last Sunday afternoon, solicitor for three accused men in the case, Daragh Hassett admitted the video “is not Bord Fáilte material for Ennis”.
A supermarket shopper walked out without paying for his weekly shop, carrying out “the same trick” four times before he was caught.
The number of probable cases of mystery hepatitis in children – which has led to one death and to another child needing a liver transplant – has risen to 12 since March.
Ireland has what you might call a ‘complicated’ relationship with Britain, but that doesn’t stop us having an opinion on the British royal family, with a new survey revealing Ireland's favourite royals.