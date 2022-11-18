Evening headlines: Woman jailed for four years abused her son when he was a baby; 'Serious' two-car collision in Kilkenny injures multiple people

Mother who sexually abused her son when he was a baby is jailed for four years

A man who was sexually assaulted by his mother when he was an infant said he was “punished and effectively exiled for being abused”.

Multiple people injured after ‘serious’ two-car collision in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a “serious”, two-car collision in Co Kilkenny.

‘I understand where I’m from and what I represent’ – Ireland legend Ronan O’Gara says taking England job would require a ‘big leap’

Ronan O’Gara says he’d have to think long and hard before accepting a role in the English set-up if one were offered.

Music and education scholarship launched in memory of tragic teacher Ashling Murphy

An educational scholarship has been launched in memory of school teacher Ashling Murphy.

Vicky Phelan laid to rest in private funeral as tributes paid to ‘hero’

Vicky Phelan has been laid to rest in a private funeral in Limerick, in accordance with the wishes of the late CervicalCheck campaigner.

Ryanair plane has a rocky approach and landing at Dublin Airport

Man who suffered brain injury in car crash outside GAA grounds as teen settles case for €2.7m

A young man who suffered a brain injury when the car in which he was a passenger was in a collision has settled his High Court action for €2.7m.

Spiritan-run Templeogue College resolves victimisation claims taken by two teachers

A dispute between the Spiritan-run Templeogue College and two of its longest-serving teachers, who had taken victimisation claims against the Dublin secondary school, has been resolved.

Dublin school pulls together to smash Christmas cracker world record

A south Dublin school has smashed the world record for pulling the most Christmas crackers simultaneously in one line.

Big Read: Joe Biden eyes a second term — but who could stop him?

There are extreme situations in which a Democrat might be persuaded to try to oust Biden. So, if not Biden for the Democrats, who?

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Irish students over video call at DCU