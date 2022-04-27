Evening headlines: Woman facing massive repair bill after dental work in Turkey; Butcher loses constructive dismissal case against supermarket

Father of Santina Cawley tells murder trial he begged her to speak to him after finding her lying injured

A father told a murder trial he fell to his knees and cried as he begged his two-year-old daughter to speak to him after he discovered her lying critically injured in his then-girlfriend's apartment.

Woman in agony and facing massive repair bill after dental work in Turkey

A Belfast woman has warned against opting for cosmetic dental treatment abroad after being left in pain and facing an £18,000 bill to fix the issue.

Butcher loses constructive dismissal case against supermarket where he worked for 28 years

A butcher who broke down in tears as he described walking away from his job of 28 years at a Co Mayo supermarket has lost his claim for constructive dismissal.

Robert Watt could face Dáil vote after he declines to appear before Finance Committee

TDs and Senators could be asked to vote on whether Robert Watt should appear before an Oireachtas Finance Committee after the Department of Health secretary general declined a request to come before it.

Wife and daughters of late horse trainer Bunny Cox in High Court battle over multi-million euro estate

A dispute between a mother and her three daughters over the multi-million euro estate of the late well known horse trainer and jockey Bunny Cox has returned before the High Court.

Man obsessed with his ‘first love’ video called her to watch her sleeping, court hears

A Wicklow man who became obsessive with his “first love” after a road traffic accident changed his attitude to their relationship has been given a suspended sentence for harassing the woman.

Police footage shows moment Alec Baldwin finds out about Halyna Hutchins' death

Inquest hears speed limit was reduced on section of Luas following fatal incident

Lawyers for the family of victim Patricia Quinn (71) s uggested the prior limit of 70 kmh was ‘high and excessive’.

Irish tourism gets its mojo back, but Covid could be here ‘forever’

“We've turned the corner now,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton told the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation’s (ITIC) annual conference in Croke Park today.

Violent incident which led to nurses being injured sees HSE being fined €10,000

The Health Service Executive (HSE) was fined €10,000 in Trim Circuit Court today arising out of a violent incident which led to nurses being injured.

Over half of sexual assault victims last year were under 18 years

New data has revealed that over half of sexual assault victims recorded by gardaí last year were aged under 18 years.















































































