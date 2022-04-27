Evening headlines: Woman facing massive repair bill after dental work in Turkey; Butcher loses constructive dismissal case against supermarket

A father told a murder trial he fell to his knees and cried as he begged his two-year-old daughter to speak to him after he discovered her lying critically injured in his then-girlfriend's apartment.
A Belfast woman has warned against opting for cosmetic dental treatment abroad after being left in pain and facing an £18,000 bill to fix the issue.
A butcher who broke down in tears as he described walking away from his job of 28 years at a Co Mayo supermarket has lost his claim for constructive dismissal.
TDs and Senators could be asked to vote on whether Robert Watt should appear before an Oireachtas Finance Committee after the Department of Health secretary general declined a request to come before it.
A dispute between a mother and her three daughters over the multi-million euro estate of the late well known horse trainer and jockey Bunny Cox has returned before the High Court.
A Wicklow man who became obsessive with his “first love” after a road traffic accident changed his attitude to their relationship has been given a suspended sentence for harassing the woman.
Lawyers for the family of victim Patricia Quinn (71) s uggested the prior limit of 70 kmh was ‘high and excessive’.
“We've turned the corner now,” Aer Lingus CEO Lynne Embleton told the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation’s (ITIC) annual conference in Croke Park today.
The Health Service Executive (HSE) was fined €10,000 in Trim Circuit Court today arising out of a violent incident which led to nurses being injured.
New data has revealed that over half of sexual assault victims recorded by gardaí last year were aged under 18 years.