Evening headlines: Woman beaten by ex in brutal attack that caused her to lose unborn baby says life will never be the same

‘My baby girl never had a chance’ – woman beaten by ex in brutal attack that caused her to lose unborn baby says life will never be the same

A man who attacked his pregnant ex-partner and told her "I'm going to rip her out of you" will be sentenced next week for attempted murder.

Salmonella outbreak confirmed on eight poultry farms

The Department of Agriculture has said salmonella has been confirmed on eight poultry farms in different parts of the country.

Mother seeks injunction stopping Dublin GAA club from allegedly barring her four children from training

A woman has asked the High Court for an injunction restraining a Dublin GAA club from barring her four children from participating in club activities.

Two workers get €80,000 for age discrimination after they were forced to retire

Two workers who suffered age-based discrimination when their employers forced them into retirement have been awarded over €80,000 in compensation between them.

Tributes paid to young Mayo woman Lauren Padden (22) killed in tragic crash

Tributes continue to pour in for a young Mayo woman who was killed in a tragic crash on Friday.

ICA finally acknowledges ousting of three members, but states ‘there is no requirement in constitution’ to explain itself

Leadership of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) has finally broken its silence on the ousting of three members, while defending itself as a group of “daughters, mothers, grandmothers” who are doing their best.

Footballer who went to hospital with flu symptoms has legs amputated days before 21st birthday

An amateur footballer had both of his legs amputated days before his 21st birthday after becoming ill with flu symptoms.

Boy who claimed he tripped on footpath and banged his head on utility box gets €32k injury settlement

A boy who allegedly tripped on a footpath and then banged his head on a utility box has settled a High Court action for €32,500.



















































