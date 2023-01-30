Evening headlines: Woman beaten by ex in brutal attack that caused her to lose unborn baby says life will never be the same

A man who attacked his pregnant ex-partner and told her "I'm going to rip her out of you" will be sentenced next week for attempted murder.
The Department of Agriculture has said salmonella has been confirmed on eight poultry farms in different parts of the country.
A woman has asked the High Court for an injunction restraining a Dublin GAA club from barring her four children from participating in club activities.
Two workers who suffered age-based discrimination when their employers forced them into retirement have been awarded over €80,000 in compensation between them.
Tributes continue to pour in for a young Mayo woman who was killed in a tragic crash on Friday.
Leadership of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) has finally broken its silence on the ousting of three members, while defending itself as a group of “daughters, mothers, grandmothers” who are doing their best.
An amateur footballer had both of his legs amputated days before his 21st birthday after becoming ill with flu symptoms.
A boy who allegedly tripped on a footpath and then banged his head on a utility box has settled a High Court action for €32,500.