Evening headlines: Weather can’t dampen the spirits of 70,000 Electric Picnic revellers; and meet today's top Leaving Cert achievers

Here are this evening's main news stories on Independent.ie
Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are going into their Budget announcement this month with dramatically more money to spend than they expected.
After three years of pent-up demand, not even a looming weather warning could dampen the enthusiasm of the 70,000 revellers who trekked to Stradbally Hall to pay homage to the Electric Picnic festival.
Heating and electricity bills are soaring and we have yet to see the full effects of these increases as the autumn evenings get cooler. But there will be winners as well as losers in the power game, and this has prompted demands for a windfall tax on energy companies.
Leonardo Motte Reale and Fergal Desmond (both 18) from Christian Brothers College are among today's top achievers, having scored 8 H1s each in the Leaving Certificate.
Three people were hospitalised following a six vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 which also caused delays for motorists this evening.
Detectives investigating the murder of the Monk’s brother are still attempting to track down a senior Kinahan associate in relation to the killing.
Last month saw the highest ever temperatures recorded in Ireland, according to Met Éireann’s August weather statement, published today.
In response to a request from Government, Sport Ireland said the facility is being made available for a period of up to six weeks as part of the emergency response initiative.
Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart’s forbidden love drove them to commit the near-perfect crime. This is the story of how the couple plotted the deaths of their respective partners and how a crisis of conscience finally brought the crime to light.
Janus, who has two heads, hearts, two lungs and two distinct personalities, would not have survived long in the wild as he cannot retract his heads into his shell to seek shelter from predators.
A funeral for two “intelligent and hard-working" teenagers who made Derry their home has heard of a community plunged into grief after losing them in a tragic drowning accident.
A brother and sister from Co Antrim who are appearing on a new Netflix reality dating show have spoken about their time on the programme, which debuted on the streaming service today.
A born-again Christian convicted of sexually abusing children in his wife’s childminding premises over a 13-year period has been jailed for 22 years.