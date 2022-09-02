Evening headlines: Weather can’t dampen the spirits of 70,000 Electric Picnic revellers; and meet today's top Leaving Cert achievers

VIP tents at the Electric Picnic festival site at Stradbally in Co Laois (Niall Carson/PA)

Huge €6.3bn exchequer surplus gives Government more than expected for Budget

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are going into their Budget announcement this month with dramatically more money to spend than they expected.

Weather can’t dampen the spirits of 70,000 revellers making the pilgrimage to Electric Picnic

After three years of pent-up demand, not even a looming weather warning could dampen the enthusiasm of the 70,000 revellers who trekked to Stradbally Hall to pay homage to the Electric Picnic festival.

Power players: who stands to gain millions – or even billions – from energy price hikes?

Heating and electricity bills are soaring and we have yet to see the full effects of these increases as the autumn evenings get cooler. But there will be winners as well as losers in the power game, and this has prompted demands for a windfall tax on energy companies.

Leaving Cert 2022: from meditation fans to debate champions – meet today’s top achievers as results released

Leonardo Motte Reale and Fergal Desmond (both 18) from Christian Brothers College are among today's top achievers, having scored 8 H1s each in the Leaving Certificate.

Three people hospitalised ‘as a precaution’ after six-vehicle road collision on Dublin's M50

Three people were hospitalised following a six vehicle road traffic collision on the M50 which also caused delays for motorists this evening.

Eddie Hutch murder probe: Detectives still trying to track down senior Kinahan associate in relation to killing

Detectives investigating the murder of the Monk’s brother are still attempting to track down a senior Kinahan associate in relation to the killing.

August saw record-breaking temperatures and heatwaves: Met Éireann

Last month saw the highest ever temperatures recorded in Ireland, according to Met Éireann’s August weather statement, published today.

National Indoor Arena opens door to assist refugee accommodation crisis



In response to a request from Government, Sport Ireland said the facility is being made available for a period of up to six weeks as part of the emergency response initiative.

WATCH: 92-year-old Offaly man invents clever tools to help elderly with their daily struggles

Colin Howell long read part one: The secret life of driller killer, his mistress and their murder plot

Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart’s forbidden love drove them to commit the near-perfect crime. This is the story of how the couple plotted the deaths of their respective partners and how a crisis of conscience finally brought the crime to light.

Meet the two-headed tortoise celebrating his 25th birthday

Janus, who has two heads, hearts, two lungs and two distinct personalities, would not have survived long in the wild as he cannot retract his heads into his shell to seek shelter from predators.

Enagh Lough tragedy: Funeral hears of community ‘robbed’ of two ‘beautiful boys’

A funeral for two “intelligent and hard-working" teenagers who made Derry their home has heard of a community plunged into grief after losing them in a tragic drowning accident.

Irish brother and sister looking for love on new Netflix dating show Dated and Related

A brother and sister from Co Antrim who are appearing on a new Netflix reality dating show have spoken about their time on the programme, which debuted on the streaming service today.

Born-again Christian jailed for sexually abusing children in wife’s childminding premises

A born-again Christian convicted of sexually abusing children in his wife’s childminding premises over a 13-year period has been jailed for 22 years.

WATCH: Cherry-picker engulfed in flames in Wexford town fire