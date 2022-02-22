Evening headlines: US, EU impose Russia sanctions; Tragic lifeguard joking with friends before he vanished into 50ft blowhole, inquest hears

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.

‘Russia has now undeniably moved against Ukraine,’ says Biden as US and EU impose sanctions

US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s has “now undeniably moved against Ukraine” after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the eastern part of the country.

Tragic lifeguard Conor King was joking with friends before he suddenly vanished into 50ft blowhole, inquest hears

A student who tripped and fell 20 metres (60 feet) down onto rocks in a clifftop blowhole while camping with friends died instantly from catastrophic head injuries.

Jury acquits former garda of raping his wife at their family home



A jury has acquitted a former garda of raping his wife at their family home nearly four years ago.

Young mother jailed after €28,000 worth of heroin was found hidden in nappy

Kaitlin O'Driscoll (21) travelled from Cork on May 17 last year with cash an unidentified man had given her. She went to a house in the south city centre where she collected the drugs, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Planned exhumations at mother and baby home could be extended to other sites, minister says

New legislation to allow for exhumation of up to 800 babies’ bodies across the notorious site in Tuam, Co Galway can also be applied to other mother and baby homes.

People without medical cards or health insurance face huge delays to get vital cancer treatment

People without medical cards or health insurance face huge delays to get vital cancer treatment, Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall told the Dáil.

‘Drink was the rock I perished on’ – Oisín Murphy admits to ‘grave’ errors that led to 14-month BHA ban

Oisín Murphy admitted his issues with alcohol had led him to make "grave" errors that resulted in the 14-month total suspension handed out by the British Horseracing Authority on Tuesday.

Taoiseach: Phil Hogan was not treated like a ‘criminal’ in the aftermath of Golfgate

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not believe that ex EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was treated like a “criminal” in the aftermath of Golfgate.

Public asked if they will continue to wear face masks

Psychiatric report to be carried out on woman who waged campaign of harassment against former Sinn Féin TD

Psychiatric reports will be critical to the sentencing of a woman who admitted waging a campaign of harassment against former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien.











































