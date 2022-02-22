Evening headlines: US, EU impose Russia sanctions; Tragic lifeguard joking with friends before he vanished into 50ft blowhole, inquest hears

Here are the top stories from Independent.ie this evening.
US President Joe Biden has said that Russia’s has “now undeniably moved against Ukraine” after Vladimir Putin ordered troops into the eastern part of the country.
A student who tripped and fell 20 metres (60 feet) down onto rocks in a clifftop blowhole while camping with friends died instantly from catastrophic head injuries.
A jury has acquitted a former garda of raping his wife at their family home nearly four years ago.
Kaitlin O'Driscoll (21) travelled from Cork on May 17 last year with cash an unidentified man had given her. She went to a house in the south city centre where she collected the drugs, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.
New legislation to allow for exhumation of up to 800 babies’ bodies across the notorious site in Tuam, Co Galway can also be applied to other mother and baby homes.
People without medical cards or health insurance face huge delays to get vital cancer treatment, Social Democrat co-leader Róisín Shortall told the Dáil.
Oisín Murphy admitted his issues with alcohol had led him to make "grave" errors that resulted in the 14-month total suspension handed out by the British Horseracing Authority on Tuesday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he does not believe that ex EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was treated like a “criminal” in the aftermath of Golfgate.
Psychiatric reports will be critical to the sentencing of a woman who admitted waging a campaign of harassment against former Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien.