Evening headlines: Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue as Russian advance crawls; Cristiano Ronaldo shares moving image of baby daughter

Young man (20s) pulled from car and assaulted during attempted hijacking in Dún Laoghaire

A man in his 20s was assaulted and pulled from his car in Dún Laoghaire yesterday as a man attempted to hijack his vehicle.

Football super agent Mino Raiola passes away, aged 54

Football agent Mino Raiola has died, his family have announced. Italian media reports on Thursday afternoon had claimed the 54-year-old, who represented players like Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, had died, but this was later denied on Raiola’s official Twitter account.

Roddy Doyle addresses Dublin’s first Citizen’s Assembly on a directly elected mayor

Irish author Roddy Doyle today addressed the first meeting of the Citizen’s Assembly for a directly elected mayor in Dublin.

Cristiano Ronaldo shares moving image of baby daughter after death of son

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a moving image of his baby daughter less than a fortnight after the tragic loss of his son.

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue as the Russian advance crawls

Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright donates kit to Dublin club for Ukrainian children

Arsenal football legend Ian Wright has kindly provided football boots, socks and gloves for Ukrainian children who recently joined Dynamo Dublin FC after fleeing the war with Russia.

Tributes paid after tragic death of student (21) who suffered allergic reaction

Tributes have been paid to a Queen’s University student who died after falling ill after suffering a severe allergic reaction.

Groom not allowed at his own wedding after Covid rules on testing are changed

Conservative MP Neil Parish quits after admitting watching porn in House of Commons in ‘moment of madness’

Conservative politician Neil Parish has resigned as an MP, after watching pornography in the House of Commons chamber in what he described as a “moment of madness”.

Yarn soaked with heroin worth €54m seized in India

A yarn consignment that had 90kg of heroin derivative worth almost €54m soaked in it has been seized by authorities in India.















































