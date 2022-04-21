Evening headlines: UAE freezes Daniel Kinahan’s bank accounts; Nursing home residents to be offered second Covid booster shot from Monday

Wanted posters displayed at a press conference at Dublin City Hall after it was announced that the US government is offering five million dollars for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang or for the arrest and conviction of its leaders (Niall Carson/PA)

Daniel Kinahan hit with fresh blow as UAE freezes his bank accounts

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan has been dealt another massive blow with the freezing of his assets by the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee says she’s now rethinking offering Ukrainian refugee a room in her home

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is rethinking her own offer of accommodation to a Ukrainian refugee.

‘A second chance at life’ – 30 year old becomes Ireland’s first person to undergo heart-liver transplant

The first patient to undergo a heart and liver transplant in Ireland late last year spoke today of his joy at his new lease of life.

Russian forces advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk in Ukraine

Russian forces are advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, which continues to be hit by rocket attacks, a British military update said on Thursday.

Nursing home residents to be offered second Covid booster shot from Monday

Residents of nursing homes are to be among the first to be offered a second Covid-19 booster shot from Monday.

Man charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in quarantine in prison, court hears

A man charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and assaulting a third man has been remanded in custody until next month.

AIB admits ‘technical difficulties’ with banking app

AIB has admitted that it is currently experiencing “technical difficulties” with its internet banking and app services.

Exam reform, influx of Ukrainian children, pay and Covid – what we learned from teacher conferences

This is the third school year impacted by Covid and Education Minister Norma Foley paid tribute to the sterling efforts of principals and teachers.

Senator accused of ‘insulting’ language by same sex parents and mothers of children born through surrogacy

A senator has been accused of using “inflammatory” and “insulting” language by same sex parents and mothers of children born through surrogacy.

Katie Taylor ready for ‘biggest fight in female boxing history’ at iconic Madison Square Garden in New York

Katie Taylor wants her historic fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden to resonate with boxing fans the same way the famous Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier clashes at the venue still do more than a half a century later.

‘Troublesome’ inmate who murdered his dad attacks two prison officers

Two prison officers were assaulted yesterday in an incident in Mountjoy Prison while escorting an inmate who is serving a life sentence to a virtual medical appointment.

Dublin Fire Brigade fight a fire in a derelict building in Crumlin

Netflix’s woes may signal the start of a new viewing revolution

The streaming giant was expected to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first months of this year, but instead viewers are cancelling subscriptions in their droves. What happened?



