Evening headlines: UAE freezes Daniel Kinahan’s bank accounts; Nursing home residents to be offered second Covid booster shot from Monday

Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan has been dealt another massive blow with the freezing of his assets by the United Arab Emirates.
Justice Minister Helen McEntee is rethinking her own offer of accommodation to a Ukrainian refugee.
The first patient to undergo a heart and liver transplant in Ireland late last year spoke today of his joy at his new lease of life.
Russian forces are advancing from staging areas in Donbas towards Kramatorsk, which continues to be hit by rocket attacks, a British military update said on Thursday.
Residents of nursing homes are to be among the first to be offered a second Covid-19 booster shot from Monday.
A man charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and assaulting a third man has been remanded in custody until next month.
AIB has admitted that it is currently experiencing “technical difficulties” with its internet banking and app services.
This is the third school year impacted by Covid and Education Minister Norma Foley paid tribute to the sterling efforts of principals and teachers.
A senator has been accused of using “inflammatory” and “insulting” language by same sex parents and mothers of children born through surrogacy.
Katie Taylor wants her historic fight against Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden to resonate with boxing fans the same way the famous Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier clashes at the venue still do more than a half a century later.
Two prison officers were assaulted yesterday in an incident in Mountjoy Prison while escorting an inmate who is serving a life sentence to a virtual medical appointment.
The streaming giant was expected to add 2.5 million subscribers in the first months of this year, but instead viewers are cancelling subscriptions in their droves. What happened?