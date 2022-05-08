Evening headlines: U2 perform surprise concert in bomb shelter in Kyiv; Brian Dowling reveals ‘incredible’ sister Aoife is surrogate mother of his baby

U2’s Bono and Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya from Antytila band, who now serves in the Ukrainian army, perform in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv. Photograph: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA

Brian Dowling reveals ‘incredible’ sister Aoife is surrogate mother of his baby with husband Arthur Gourounlian

Brian Dowling has announced that his sister Aoife is the surrogate for the baby he is expecting with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

Man (80s) dies following incident on Dublin beach

The man, aged in his 80s, received treatment at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

U2 perform surprise concert in bomb shelter in Kyiv

Bono and The Edge from U2 visited Ukraine today and put on a performance in a bomb shelter in Kyiv after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dozens of vehicles with Russian flags and emblems have taken part in a convoy on the M6 marking 'Victory Day'

Gardaí monitored the groups movement as they travelled down the M6 heading west.

Ukrainians mark ‘V Day’ by calling for more sanctions against Russia

Dozens of vehicles with Russian flags and emblems have taken part in a convoy to Athlone marking the 77th anniversary of 'Victory Day' when Nazi German forces were defeated.

Queuing times at Dublin Airport have ‘stabilised’ as 98pc of passengers get through security in less than 45 minutes

Queuing times to get through Dublin Airport have “stabilised” with around 98pc of passengers getting through security in less than 45 minutes, according to the daa.

Fine Gael Senator calls on MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace to resign

A Fine Gael Senator has called on MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace to resign.

Sinn Féin largest party at Stormont as all 90 MLAs confirmed in historic win

Sinn Féin has won the largest number of seats in the Assembly election in what is a historic moment for the nationalist party.

Gardaí seize over €1.5m of suspected drugs and nearly 40k in cash as male (20s) arrested following search operations in two counties

Gardaí have seized over €1.5m of suspected drugs along with a large sum of cash and arrested one man following search operations in two counties on Saturday.

‘It’s clearly not acceptable for the DUP to refuse to serve with Michelle O’Neill’ – says Mary Lou McDonald

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said it is “unacceptable” for the DUP to refuse to work alongside Michelle O’Neill and “stand on the sidelines”.

Lotto player in Kilkenny scoops €8.5m jackpot

A Lotto player in Kilkenny has woken up this morning as Ireland’s newest Lotto jackpot winner after winning a staggering €8,508,720 in Saturday night’s draw.



