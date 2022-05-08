Evening headlines: U2 perform surprise concert in bomb shelter in Kyiv; Brian Dowling reveals ‘incredible’ sister Aoife is surrogate mother of his baby

Brian Dowling has announced that his sister Aoife is the surrogate for the baby he is expecting with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.
The man, aged in his 80s, received treatment at the scene and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.
Bono and The Edge from U2 visited Ukraine today and put on a performance in a bomb shelter in Kyiv after being invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Gardaí monitored the groups movement as they travelled down the M6 heading west.
Dozens of vehicles with Russian flags and emblems have taken part in a convoy to Athlone marking the 77th anniversary of 'Victory Day' when Nazi German forces were defeated.
Queuing times to get through Dublin Airport have “stabilised” with around 98pc of passengers getting through security in less than 45 minutes, according to the daa.
A Fine Gael Senator has called on MEPs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace to resign.
Sinn Féin has won the largest number of seats in the Assembly election in what is a historic moment for the nationalist party.
Gardaí have seized over €1.5m of suspected drugs along with a large sum of cash and arrested one man following search operations in two counties on Saturday.
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said it is “unacceptable” for the DUP to refuse to work alongside Michelle O’Neill and “stand on the sidelines”.
A Lotto player in Kilkenny has woken up this morning as Ireland’s newest Lotto jackpot winner after winning a staggering €8,508,720 in Saturday night’s draw.