Evening headlines: Tributes paid to woman who died after giving birth at home; and boy (9) dies after scrambler motorbike accident

Woman who died after giving birth at home is named

Tributes have poured in for a mother who died after giving birth at her home in Co Limerick. The deceased mother, named locally as Laura Liston, in her 30s, died after giving birth to her first child, a son, Shay, in Croom, on June 5.

Man (60s) rushed to hospital after being injured at motor rally in Donegal

A rally spectator has been rushed to hospital after being injured while out watching the Donegal International Rally.

Man stabbed his mum to death believing she was ‘romantically involved’ with one of his friends, court told

A man stabbed his mum to death believing she was "romantically involved'' with one of his friends, a court has heard. J ordan Kennedy had previously pleaded guilty to the murder of his mother Emma Jane McParland.

Boy (9) dies following scrambler motorbike accident, young teen in critical condition

A nine-year-old boy has died following a serious accident involving a scrambler motorbike in Ballymena on Thursday afternoon.

Concert and plays cancelled due to Covid amid sharp rise in cases

The Abbey Theatre and the National Symphony Orchestra have both cancelled upcoming performances due to Covid-19.

Man jailed for ‘intentionally’ infecting his wife and another woman with HIV loses appeal

The Court of Appeal has upheld the first conviction for “intentionally or recklessly” infecting a person with HIV, in the case of a man who was jailed for 10 years for giving the virus to two of his sexual partners, including his wife.

Ex-soldier caught with €250,000 worth of cocaine told gardai he is 'up there with the dumbest drug dealers', court hears

A former British Army officer found in possession of €250,000 worth of cocaine told gardai that “he is up there with the dumbest drug dealers”, a court heard.

WATCH: Video captures moments of turbulence that terrified passengers over Andes

Jay Bourke’s personal insolvency practitioner ‘fell below appropriate ethical standards’, judge finds

A judge has sharply criticised Jay Bourke’s personal insolvency practitioner for providing misleading information to creditors during a failed bid to secure a €12.2m debt write-off for the well-known publican and restaurateur.

Government ‘offered extra pay rises worth 5pc’ before public service talks broke down

Public service pay talks broke down in the early hours this morning after the government offered extra wage increases worth 5pc.

‘I can still feel the twist of the blade’ – garda tells court how brothers tried to ‘butcher me like an animal’

A member of An Garda Síochána told a court today that he lives everyday with the memory of the night when two brothers tried to “butcher” him “like an animal”.

Trial of mother accused of child neglect hears baby Heidi had ‘devastating brain injury’

Two days after she was admitted to hospital a two-year-old toddler was shown to have sustained a severe brain injury, a court has heard.

Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium to join strikes across Europe later this month

Trade unions representing cabin crew of Ryanair plan a strike later in June in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe, increasing disruption for passengers to and from Belgium during a peak holiday weekend and a European Union summit.

This is what a sex worker really thinks of intimacy with clients

Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack’s new film revolves around a powerful intimacy between a sex worker and their client. Kate Ng speaks to sex worker Audrey to find out if if this genuine connection is ever replicated in real life.



