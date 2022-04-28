Evening headlines: Tributes paid following death of schoolgirl (14) in Co Monaghan; Man remanded in custody after double attempted murder charge

Here are the top stories on Independent.ie this evening
Tributes have been paid following the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a tragic accident at her home in Co Monaghan.
Michael Carroll, 42, of Bride Street, Dublin 8, is accused of trying to murder Edward Staunton and the late John Hutch, a brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, in shootings in 2016 and the following year.
The Religious Sisters of Charity’s (RSC) shareholding in the St Vincent ‘s Healthcare Group (SVHG) has today been transferred to a new company.
There aren’t many Irish chefs who can say they’ve been planning their first restaurant since the age of five or six, but that’s how it is with Kevin Hughes, who, with his wife and business partner, Marta Masnou, is behind the new Nomo Ramen.
A former head of finance at the country's largest hospice has been sent forward for trial accused of deception following a loss-making deal on a property in the south of Spain.
New Ross businessman Mark Flood, who was laid to rest on Thursday, was described as the best father and friend anyone could have at his funeral service.
The mother of a young man who was killed in a workplace accident has appealed to businesses and organisations nationwide to establish stronger health and safety protections for workers.
A father ran screaming to the home of a neighbour that his then-girlfriend had "smothered" his two-year-old daughter, Santina Cawley (2).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2026 and take his stay beyond a decade at Anfield.