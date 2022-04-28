Evening headlines: Tributes paid following death of schoolgirl (14) in Co Monaghan; Man remanded in custody after double attempted murder charge

‘She was a lovely girl’ – tributes paid following death of schoolgirl (14) in Co Monaghan

Tributes have been paid following the death of a 14-year-old schoolgirl in a tragic accident at her home in Co Monaghan.

Dublin man remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the attempted murders of two men

Michael Carroll, 42, of Bride Street, Dublin 8, is accused of trying to murder Edward Staunton and the late John Hutch, a brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, in shootings in 2016 and the following year.

Religious Sisters of Charity transfer shares in St Vincent’s Healthcare group to new company as order will have ‘no role’ in new maternity hospital

The Religious Sisters of Charity’s (RSC) shareholding in the St Vincent ‘s Healthcare Group (SVHG) has today been transferred to a new company.

Bono impersonator provides humanitarian aid at Ukrainian border with Romania

Nomo Ramen restaurant review: ‘The pork ramen is fabulous, easily the best I’ve eaten in Ireland’

There aren’t many Irish chefs who can say they’ve been planning their first restaurant since the age of five or six, but that’s how it is with Kevin Hughes, who, with his wife and business partner, Marta Masnou, is behind the new Nomo Ramen.

Former head of finance at country's largest hospice accused of deception over loss-making deal on southern Spanish property

A former head of finance at the country's largest hospice has been sent forward for trial accused of deception following a loss-making deal on a property in the south of Spain.

Cyclist and devoted dad Mark Flood is laid to rest: ‘Our hearts are broken. We miss you more than you know’

New Ross businessman Mark Flood, who was laid to rest on Thursday, was described as the best father and friend anyone could have at his funeral service.

‘It isn't alright and never will be again’ – mother of man killed in workplace accident

The mother of a young man who was killed in a workplace accident has appealed to businesses and organisations nationwide to establish stronger health and safety protections for workers.

Father of Santina Cawley (2) ran to neighbour's home screaming that his then-girlfriend had ‘smothered’ his daughter, court hears

A father ran screaming to the home of a neighbour that his then-girlfriend had "smothered" his two-year-old daughter, Santina Cawley (2).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and coaching team sign new two-year deals to extend stay at Anfield until 2026

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a two-year extension to his contract which will keep him at the club until 2026 and take his stay beyond a decade at Anfield.















































