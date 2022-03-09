Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland (73) in Skreen, Co Sligo, on January 18.
Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a children’s hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.
Ukrainian children who have fled war in their country are already enrolling in Irish schools. Of the 2,500 Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland to date, about one third are children.
A €60,000 damages claim on behalf of a toddler whose family say she was stung by a swarm of angry bees or wasps while on a visit to Dublin Zoo, has been dismissed by a judge.
The Taoiseach has downplayed expectations of using the ESB's “unprecedented” new profits to reduce bills for domestic consumers. It came within minutes of Paschal Donohoe suggesting that its 2021 profit level had to cater for future investment and higher inputs.
Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren has travelled to the Ukrainian border with journalist Fionnan Sheahan, and he has been capturing striking images of people’s plight across the border.
The Dublin mother whose body was found on the coast of Blackpool, England, after disappearing while on a walk on a north Dublin beach has been remembered by her only child as someone who was beautiful, funny, kind and true.
The High Court has awarded more than €126,000 to a passenger over injuries sustained after the bus she was travelling on slowed down suddenly to avoid a collision.
The FAI have formally announced the extension of Stephen Kenny's contract as Republic of Ireland soccer manager until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.
Neighbours of Pantibar have dropped an objection to its pub licence after reaching an agreement with the pub about outdoor serving.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has disputed the Standards in Public Office Commission’s account of donations from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle.
Amidst the terrible human suffering on the ground in Ukraine, the frightening question is whether the war could escalate into a Nato-Russia nuclear confrontation - two nuclear experts give their analysis.
