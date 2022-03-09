‘I don’t know if he’ll ever come out of this’ – family of Tom Niland give injuries update as three arrested in relation to aggravated burglary



Three men have been arrested on suspicion of the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland (73) in Skreen, Co Sligo, on January 18.

‘Children are under the wreckage’ – Ukraine accuses Russia of bombing children’s hospital in Mariupol during ceasefire

Ukraine accused Russia on Wednesday of bombing a children’s hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol during a supposed ceasefire to enable some of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in the city to escape.

Irish schools already welcoming Ukrainian children

Ukrainian children who have fled war in their country are already enrolling in Irish schools. Of the 2,500 Ukrainians who arrived in Ireland to date, about one third are children.

Judge dismisses €60,000 damages claim for toddler ‘stung by swarm of angry bees’ at Dublin Zoo

A €60,000 damages claim on behalf of a toddler whose family say she was stung by a swarm of angry bees or wasps while on a visit to Dublin Zoo, has been dismissed by a judge.

Taoiseach plays down prospect of using record €679m ESB profits to offset soaring energy prices

The Taoiseach has downplayed expectations of using the ESB's “unprecedented” new profits to reduce bills for domestic consumers. It came within minutes of Paschal Donohoe suggesting that its 2021 profit level had to cater for future investment and higher inputs.

In Pictures: 15 moments captured by Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren at the Ukraine border

Irish Independent photographer Mark Condren has travelled to the Ukrainian border with journalist Fionnan Sheahan, and he has been capturing striking images of people’s plight across the border.

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren

Refugees crossing the border from Ukraine at the Kroscienko border in south east Poland. Picture: Mark Condren





Bernadette Connolly, mother who disappeared from Dublin beach, remembered as beautiful, funny and kind

The Dublin mother whose body was found on the coast of Blackpool, England, after disappearing while on a walk on a north Dublin beach has been remembered by her only child as someone who was beautiful, funny, kind and true.

Bus Éireann passenger awarded €126,000 after suffering back injury when driver suddenly slowed down to avoid collision

The High Court has awarded more than €126,000 to a passenger over injuries sustained after the bus she was travelling on slowed down suddenly to avoid a collision.

'I am delighted to extend my contract' - Stephen Kenny signs new FAI deal up to Euro 2024 finals

The FAI have formally announced the extension of Stephen Kenny's contract as Republic of Ireland soccer manager until the end of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Neighbours drop objection to Pantibar pub licence after complaints over outdoor drinkers during pandemic

Neighbours of Pantibar have dropped an objection to its pub licence after reaching an agreement with the pub about outdoor serving.

VIDEO: 17 injured as attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital

Justice Minister Helen McEntee disputes Sipo’s account of donations from Tayto Park owner

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has disputed the Standards in Public Office Commission’s account of donations from Tayto Park owner Ray Coyle.

'We’re nuclear weapons experts – here’s the reality of Putin’s threat'

Amidst the terrible human suffering on the ground in Ukraine, the frightening question is whether the war could escalate into a Nato-Russia nuclear confrontation - two nuclear experts give their analysis.

