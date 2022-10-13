Evening headlines: 'Tiger kidnapper’ appeals conviction for robbery where women were tied up; Wolfe Tones reach number one after football chant controversy

The funeral of a 14-year-old girl killed in the Creeslough tragedy was today told she was her parents’ “little miracle”. Leona Harper had gone to the Applegreen shop in the Donegal village last Friday afternoon to buy an ice cream before a sleepover at her friend’s house.
Notorious 'tiger kidnapper' and gangland criminal Paschal Kelly has opened an appeal against his conviction and 18-year sentence for a €92,000 post office robbery, during which three women were tied up and abducted.
A student with a bright future as a politician was already dead from a fall to the ground off his bicycle before he was struck shortly afterwards by a Luas tram near Dublin city centre, an inquest has heard.
The National Lottery was the target of an unusually high number of complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) after it launched a campaign to show where its revenue goes.
The Wolfe Tones track Celtic Symphony has re-entered Ireland’s music charts in the wake of controversy involving the Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team.
Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has called on the Government to improve legislation governing the sale, supply and advertising of dogs.
The Taoiseach has admitted that “got it wrong” when he made comments yesterday about why RTÉ did not air an interview with Shane Ross about his new biography about Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald.
Disposable coffee cups are now required by law to carry a label that says they contain plastic. But many cups also proudly proclaim they are compostable, which plastic is not, or recyclable, which is not generally possible when the item is a paper and plastic mix.
Thousands of third-level students walked out of lecture halls and classrooms across Ireland today in protest of the student accommodation crisis and cost of going to college.
Vodafone Ireland customers are being hit with a €60 annual price increase for their home broadband, TV and voice service plans from November.
The town of Kenmare has been plunged into sadness this week following the tragic death of 25-year-old Thomas (Tom) Gudgeon who tragically lost his life in a car crash on Wednesday night.
The man, who is in his early 40s, was assaulted in the Main Street area of Finglas at approximately 10.30am this morning.