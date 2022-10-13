Evening headlines: 'Tiger kidnapper’ appeals conviction for robbery where women were tied up; Wolfe Tones reach number one after football chant controversy

‘A precious gem who shone brightly and beautifully’ – Leona Harper (14) laid to rest after Creeslough tragedy

The funeral of a 14-year-old girl killed in the Creeslough tragedy was today told she was her parents’ “little miracle”. Leona Harper had gone to the Applegreen shop in the Donegal village last Friday afternoon to buy an ice cream before a sleepover at her friend’s house.

Notorious 'tiger kidnapper’ appeals conviction for post office robbery where women were tied up and abducted

Notorious 'tiger kidnapper' and gangland criminal Paschal Kelly has opened an appeal against his conviction and 18-year sentence for a €92,000 post office robbery, during which three women were tied up and abducted.

Student politician struck by Luas was already dead due to fall from his bike, inquest hears

A student with a bright future as a politician was already dead from a fall to the ground off his bicycle before he was struck shortly afterwards by a Luas tram near Dublin city centre, an inquest has heard.

National Lottery faces down complaints over ads touting community spending

The National Lottery was the target of an unusually high number of complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) after it launched a campaign to show where its revenue goes.

Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony hits number one after Ireland women’s team IRA chant controversy

The Wolfe Tones track Celtic Symphony has re-entered Ireland’s music charts in the wake of controversy involving the Republic of Ireland’s women’s football team.

Dogs Trust Ireland calls for improved legislation on puppy farms and ‘abhorrent practices’

Ireland’s largest dog welfare charity has called on the Government to improve legislation governing the sale, supply and advertising of dogs.

Taoiseach admits he ‘got it wrong’ about why Shane Ross RTÉ interview was pulled

The Taoiseach has admitted that “got it wrong” when he made comments yesterday about why RTÉ did not air an interview with Shane Ross about his new biography about Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald.

The Big Tech Show: The pain of dealing with social media firms when a loved one dies

Coffee cup confusion as recycle and compost labels clash with plastic warning

Disposable coffee cups are now required by law to carry a label that says they contain plastic. But many cups also proudly proclaim they are compostable, which plastic is not, or recyclable, which is not generally possible when the item is a paper and plastic mix.

Thousands of third-level students walk out of lectures in protest at cost-of-living crisis

Thousands of third-level students walked out of lecture halls and classrooms across Ireland today in protest of the student accommodation crisis and cost of going to college.

Vodafone Ireland customers hit with €60 increase in home broadband, TV and phone plans

Vodafone Ireland customers are being hit with a €60 annual price increase for their home broadband, TV and voice service plans from November.

Tributes to young Kerry man who died in fatal Kenmare crash – sincere, loyal and a pure gentleman

The town of Kenmare has been plunged into sadness this week following the tragic death of 25-year-old Thomas (Tom) Gudgeon who tragically lost his life in a car crash on Wednesday night.

Man (40s) rushed to hospital after broad daylight attack in Finglas, north Dublin

The man, who is in his early 40s, was assaulted in the Main Street area of Finglas at approximately 10.30am this morning.