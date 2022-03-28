Evening headlines: Teen boy admits killing Mongolian woman in IFSC last year; Security delays at Dublin Airport likely to last 'weeks'

These are some of the top news stories on Independent.ie this evening.

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators ‘victims of suspected poisoning’ after meeting in Kyiv – reports

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv at the start of March, according a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Teen boy admits killing Mongolian woman in Dublin last year

A teenage boy has today admitted killing Mongolian woman Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin city centre last year.

Ryanair advises travellers to arrive at Dublin Airport 3.5 hours in advance due to security delays that will likely last ‘weeks’

Ryanair is advising customers to arrive at Dubin Airpor t three and a half hours before their flight due to delays at security.

Sandra Boyd: Shot mother of five remembered as a loving mother at funeral

A mother-of-five who was fatally shot at her parents’ Finglas home has been remembered as an amazing mother who loved and lived for her children.

Virgin Media to launch new channel next month

The media company has unveiled schedule details for Virgin Media More, a platform-exclusive that will air from on Channel 100 on Tuesday, April 12.

Watch: Paul Gascoigne caught on camera tripping up child before Rangers challenge match

Man admitted 25 years ago that he abused vulnerable girl, but her mother refused to allow gardaí to interview her

The 68-year-old man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - was jailed by Mr Justice Michael McGrath at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork, after the defendant had admitted one count of attempted rape and 19 counts of sexual assault at various locations and over various dates in the 1980s.

People warned not to buy counterfeit Wonka chocolate bars as they may be unsafe to eat

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) is warning consumers not to buy Wonka chocolate bars as they are counterfeit and could be unsafe to eat.

Woman claims Zurich Life wrongly cancelled her gravely ill husband’s €1m life insurance policy

A businesswoman claims Zurich Life wrongly cancelled her gravely ill husband's €1m life insurance policy on which she has paid more than €500,000 in premia for the last 32 years.

Car park operators pushing to get access to private data of motorists

Private car-park operators are in dispute with the Department of Transport over access to information they say would avoid clamping confrontations with angry motorists.

‘If you increase pension age to 67 – you sign your party’s political death warrant,’ Siptu warns minister

Social Protection minister Heather Humphreys has been warned that her party will be signing its “political death warrant” if it pushes the state pension age up to 67.

Solicitor who worked for Michael Lynn’s legal firm tells his theft trial her signature was forged on loan documents

A solicitor who worked for Michael Lynn & Co Solicitors has told his multi-million euro theft trial that her signature was forged on a number of loan documents without her permission.

Glanbia claims shards of wood, metal and bird feathers found in salt used in its cheese products

Food producer Glanbia claims it suffered losses of around €3.2 million after pieces of wood, bird feathers and shards of metal were found in salt it had been supplied for use in its cheese products.



