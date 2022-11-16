Evening headlines: Teacher and husband sacked for filming OnlyFans videos in her classroom; and Minister hospitalised after falling ill in Seanad

The primary teacher shortage blackspots have been laid bare in a new survey.
A US teacher and her husband have both lost their school jobs after they recorded OnlyFans videos in her classroom.
RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was forced to backtrack after he referred to McDonald’s as “McFilth” live on his RTÉ Radio 1 programme this morning.
A Government minister was taken to hospital after falling ill in the Seanad on Wednesday evening.
A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) official has recused herself from hearing a set of victimisation claims after a barrister said there could be a perceived bias in her having taken a phone call from opposing counsel.
A Clare woman was held against her will for four hours by a man and was forced to listen to him inform her ex-partner over the phone that she had an affair with another man towards the end of their relationship, a court has heard.
When Michelle Hughes discovered her father dead on the bathroom floor of her childhood home, she admits that she spent the next few months struggling with the enormity of her loss.
A woman who was sexually assaulted by her estranged husband recorded him on camera telling her he had every right to touch her, a court has heard.
She dreamed of a job far removed from her work in the health service, one which would see her replace her scrubs for spangly outfits, life on the ward for nights in the big top.