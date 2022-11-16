Evening headlines: Teacher and husband sacked for filming OnlyFans videos in her classroom; and Minister hospitalised after falling ill in Seanad

Revealed: The five counties worst hit by shortage of primary school teachers

The primary teacher shortage blackspots have been laid bare in a new survey.

Teacher and husband sacked for filming OnlyFans videos in her classroom

A US teacher and her husband have both lost their school jobs after they recorded OnlyFans videos in her classroom.

Ryan Tubridy calls McDonald’s ‘McFilth’ live on air

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy was forced to backtrack after he referred to McDonald’s as “McFilth” live on his RTÉ Radio 1 programme this morning.

Minister hospitalised after falling ill in Seanad

A Government minister was taken to hospital after falling ill in the Seanad on Wednesday evening.

Two teachers at Templeogue College claim they were victimised after making complaints of ageism

A Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) official has recused herself from hearing a set of victimisation claims after a barrister said there could be a perceived bias in her having taken a phone call from opposing counsel.

Woman held against will and forced to listen to man tell her ex-partner she had affair during their relationship, court told

A Clare woman was held against her will for four hours by a man and was forced to listen to him inform her ex-partner over the phone that she had an affair with another man towards the end of their relationship, a court has heard.

‘I found my father dead in this house... now I’m being forced out’: Mother-of-two told she can’t stay in childhood home

When Michelle Hughes discovered her father dead on the bathroom floor of her childhood home, she admits that she spent the next few months struggling with the enormity of her loss.

Eager steward disrupts footballer's marriage proposal by pushing bride-to-be away

Woman’s 999 call to gardaí as estranged husband attempted to rape her played in court

A woman who was sexually assaulted by her estranged husband recorded him on camera telling her he had every right to touch her, a court has heard.

Wexford woman ditches her nurse’s scrubs to run away with the circus

She dreamed of a job far removed from her work in the health service, one which would see her replace her scrubs for spangly outfits, life on the ward for nights in the big top.