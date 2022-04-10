Evening headlines: Taoiseach says Tony Holohan’s €187,000 TCD salary was to be funded from public purse; and Ireland’s most expensive pint revealed

Here are the main stories of the evening from Independent.ie

Taoiseach says Tony Holohan’s TCD salary was to be funded from public purse as report on row due for minister on Monday

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan’s secondment salary of €187,000 to Trinity College Dublin was to be funded by the taxpayer.

Meath claim Division One League title with narrow win over Donegal

The TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath added another title to their growing list of honours, as they overcame Donegal to win their first Lidl National Football League Division 1 crown.

Truckers to bring Dublin to a ‘standstill’ in protest against rising fuel costs

The group warned participants that the protest will last a “couple of days minimum but expect to be there for a week”.

VIDEO: Nine held over alleged Longford feud shooting

Priest says it’s ‘sad’ Catholic Church will bless tractors but not same-sex couples when they marry

A well-known priest has congratulated Olympic medallist Kellie Harrington and her wife Mandy Loughlin on their wedding and criticised the Catholic Church’s stance on same-sex blessings as “out of date”.

Innocent motorist was shot in the mouth in Clondalkin attack

This is the innocent motorist who lost six teeth after being shot in the mouth while sitting in the front seat of his car.

Major solar storm alert issued after Earth hit by large blast from the sun

The Earth is in the midst of a solar storm after being hit by an expulsion from the sun, officials have said.

When Brolly met Beattie: ‘To watch a man die at the end of my bayonet has had a huge effect on my mental health’

Joe Brolly: When I arrive at Tipler’s bar in Portadown, Doug Beattie is buying a round for his team of fresh-faced canvassers. The chattering and joking dries up as I arrive at their table. I say: “You’re the youngest unionists I’ve ever seen.” Big laugh. We’re up and running.

Price of a beer edges closer to €10 as Ireland’s most expensive pint revealed

Take a look at what is believed to be Ireland's most expensive pint of beer - a staggering €8.90.

Putin takes ‘nuclear football’ to funeral of Russian politician

Vladimir Putin was spotted with the Russian “nuclear football” as he attended the funeral of a far-right politician on Friday.

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election