Evening headlines: ‘She shone so brightly throughout her short life’ – heartbroken parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14) pay tribute at funeral mass

Evacuations underway in Mariupol as Nancy Pelosi visits Ukraine to demonstrate US support

A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway, the United Nations said.

Irish fans danced in the streets of New York as Katie Taylor achieved sporting immortality

In a sport replete with heroes, and often beset by villains, here was a night that illustrated in rich technicolour the true depth of its potential.

‘She shone so brightly throughout her short life’ – heartbroken parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14) pay tribute at funeral mass

The parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14), who died in a tragic accident during the week, said at her funeral mass today she was a happy and friendly girl who “smiled from the minute she was born”.

'Monumental, inspiring and historic' - the world and The Rock react to Katie Taylor's famous win

Katie Taylor extended her winning professional record to 21-0 with a dramatic comeback win against Amanda Serrano on Saturday night in New York.

Vogue Williams reveals new baby’s name

Vogue Wiliams and her husband Spencer Matthews have named their new baby boy, Otto James, partly inspired by Spencer’s older brother.

Jake Paul says Katie Taylor win a ‘robbery’ and calls for the rematch in Ireland

Grandson of Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in 1920 attends unveiling of cast bronze sculpture in his honour

The THE grandson of a Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in an English prison in 1920 attended the unveiling of a new cast bronze sculpture to honour his memory.

Almost two-thirds of people say their quality of life has reduced due to cost of living crisis – poll

Sixty-three percent of people in Ireland say they have “little to no” disposable income due to the cost of living crisis, according to a poll.































