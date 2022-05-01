Evening headlines: ‘She shone so brightly throughout her short life’ – heartbroken parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14) pay tribute at funeral mass

A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol is underway, the United Nations said.
In a sport replete with heroes, and often beset by villains, here was a night that illustrated in rich technicolour the true depth of its potential.
The parents of Aoibhe Byrne (14), who died in a tragic accident during the week, said at her funeral mass today she was a happy and friendly girl who “smiled from the minute she was born”.
Katie Taylor extended her winning professional record to 21-0 with a dramatic comeback win against Amanda Serrano on Saturday night in New York.
Vogue Wiliams and her husband Spencer Matthews have named their new baby boy, Otto James, partly inspired by Spencer’s older brother.
The THE grandson of a Lord Mayor of Cork who died on hunger strike in an English prison in 1920 attended the unveiling of a new cast bronze sculpture to honour his memory.
Sixty-three percent of people in Ireland say they have “little to no” disposable income due to the cost of living crisis, according to a poll.