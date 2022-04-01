Evening headlines: Sacked solicitor's unfair dismissal case thrown out by WRC; Daily crisis meeting to take place over Dublin Airport chaos

Ammi and Isaac Burke arriving at the WRC this week. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

Joyrider who killed three people while making Snapchat videos and speeding at 225kmh fails in bid to have jail time cut

A killer driver who claimed the lives of three people when he ploughed into the back of another car as he made Snapchat videos while speeding at 225kmh has failed in his bid to have his nine-year jail sentence reduced.

Sacked solicitor has unfair dismissal case thrown out amid repeated interruptions by her mother

A sacked solicitor’s unfair dismissal claim has been thrown out by the Workplace Relations Commission after her summons request for additional witnesses and repeated interruptions by her mother prevented the hearing from proceeding for over five hours today.

Daily crisis meeting to take place over Dublin Airport queue delays

The Department of Transport is to hold a daily crisis meeting over queue chaos at Dublin Airport, after passengers missed their flights last weekend due to a lack of security staff.

Garda who engaged in sex act with woman at station wins challenge against suspension

A garda who engaged in a sexual act with a woman while on duty in a garda station was unlawfully suspended over the incident, the High Court has ruled.

People under 55 now don’t need to seek a Covid test – just self-isolate, says Varadkar

People who are aged under 55 without underlying conditions and who have symptoms of Covid-19 should isolate “for a few days” but do not need to seek a PCR or antigen test, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Charlie Bird fundraiser smashes €1m goal ahead of Croagh Patrick climb

Former RTÉ journalist Charlie Bird has smashed his goal of raising €1 million for the Climb with Charlie fundraiser with just one day to go to the Croagh Patrick challenge.

Two men accused of Ballyfermot attack that left teenager Alanna Quinn Idris blind in one eye have curfews lifted

Two young men charged following a street attack that left Dublin teenager Alanna Quinn Idris with serious eye and facial injuries have had their curfews lifted.

‘Glad to connect with a fellow activist’ – Richard Boyd Barrett responds after supermodel Bella Hadid shares his Instagram post

Dublin TD Richard Boyd Barrett has thanked supermodel Bella Hadid for sharing one of his political posts on Instagram.

Boyfriend admits murdering mother-of-two Jennie Poole in Finglas last year

The boyfriend of mother-of-two Jennie Poole has admitted to murdering her in her Dublin home at the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.

Lawyers for four men accused of gang rape of a teen girl tell jurors it’s not their role to judge the ‘morality’ of events

Lawyers for four men accused of taking part in the “gang rape” of a teenage girl in a car over five years ago have told jurors it was not their role to judge the morality of the events that night.